A ‘wonderful day’ was had by all at the celebration of the Social Action Hub social Supermarket Which officiayl opened on Tuesday, July 1.

The Kirklington Road shop was opened by superhero ‘Captain Mansfield,’ aka Matthew Warnes who cut the ribbon.

During the day, stalls were run by locals and organisations including Nottingham Careers Service, Miner2major, Inspire Learning and Your Heath your Way.

Claire Penny the CEO of The Social Action Hub at the opening of the social supermarket at Rainworth

As well as handicrafts, teas, coffees and cakes, there was bicycle smoothie making - where participants pedal a bike which blends a smoothie at the same time - plus a display of art by ​Linda Parker.

A presentation was made by hub CEO Claire Penny who talked about the growth of The Social Action Hub and its ongoing work.

The centre’s volunteers were thanked for their ‘hard work and dedication,’ and awarded with a community star plaque and certificate.

Reverend Zoe Burton benefice of Rainworth Church on the smoothie bike at the opening of the Rainworth Social Supermarket

Team Foodshare Rainworth, Blidworth and surrounding areas was set up in 2017 by The Social Action Hub charity in response to communities suffering from food poverty and to tackle food waste.

The group combined a Foodshare and Community Fridge Scheme and launched the social supermarket.

Shops, businesses and locals donate unused food, such as items close to sell by dates or shops donate surplus stock.

Shoppers pay £1 to be a supermarket member, and £3.50 to buy a basket of food – which includes between around 20 items, with everything from tinned goods, fruit and vegetables, and bakery items.The scheme is open to anybody, although especially helpful to anyone struggling on a tight budget. There is no need to be on benefits and no need to show proof of income.

The mysterious superhero 'Captain Mansfield' cuts the ribbon at the Rainworth Social Supermarket opening

Support worker Daisy Dady said: “It was a wonderful day, with a fantastic turn out of people supporting our social supermarket.

"Lots of people popped by from the community, there was a huge variety of stalls selling some lovely things from cakes, to amazing crafts, to lovely smelling bath bombs. Lots of our partners, from organisations who help support the project dropped by.

"It was a lovely day and it was an especially a proud moment when Captain Mansfield honoured us by cutting the ribbon to lots of cheers!”

Display of art by Linda Parker at Rainworth Social Supermarket

One of the stalls by a local resident at the Rainworth Social Supermarket