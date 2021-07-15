The bothersome bees were discovered buzzing about in a wall at Terry Smiths Coffin Factory, at Huthwaite, part of Central England Co-op.

The sting was taken out of the situation when the company gave both ABM Pest Control and Mansfield Honey Bees a buzz to come and remove them.

A hive of activity followed, with a delicate operation to coax the creatures out from their hive inside the wall.

The nest of honey bees being taken from a wall outside of Terry Smiths coffin factory, in Nottingham.

They were then transported to a new ‘bee-spoke’ home nearby where they will get ‘buzzy’ producing wax and honey.

Manager Dave Clarke said: “We knew when colleagues uncovered the colony of bees in the exterior wall of our building we needed to do everything we could to safely remove and protect them.

“We teamed up with a specialist contractor who used a range of methods to safely remove the bees and transport them to a new home in the local area.

“They will now be able to enjoy producing honey and wax for many people to enjoy and buzzing around with lots of other bees.

“All of us here at Terry Smiths care about all elements of our community and were glad we were able to remove the bees to keep our team safe but in a way that aligned with our new purpose of creating a sustainable society for all.”

The area where the bees were discovered has now been treated and sealed to make sure other insects ‘buzz off’ and don’t nest in the same spot.