Residents' anger at new Langwith estate left looking 'like Beirut'
Homeowners on a new development at Langwith Junction say they are horrified at the state builders left their area in – with visitors comparing it with Beirut.
But the housebuilder has now responded to their concerns, hosting a consultation evening and promising to get the work done.
The Primrose Way site was created by housebuilder Gleeson Homes, with many people moving there in late 2019.
However, many residents say their new-home dreams have been blighted by road and pathway surfaces they deem to be dangerous and streetlights not working.
And, although they have contacted the builders, they say their plight is ongoing and little is being done to rectify issues.
Charley Warriner, aged 23, lives on Burlington Court, Primrose Way, with her 34-year-old partner Caleb Steele and children Esmé, six, and three-year-old Cohen.
When they got the keys to the place, she said: “After almost a year of waiting we are officially homeowners. So proud of myself and Caleb, here’s to our new home and many memories to come.”
However, the memories are not quite what they were expecting to make.
‘Fed up’
Charley got in touch with your Chad to highlight the issues she and her neighbours are having.
She said: “There is no top road surface and no lights which mean it is pitch black at night-time.
“We just seem to get excuse after excuse and everyone here is getting fed up. We expected typical newbuild snagging, but not this.”
Charley’s neighbour, five-months pregnant Sian Rowbotham, 27, lives with her partner Corey Field, 29.
She said: “It’s not safe and something needs to be done. We’ve had nothing but problems. We want to sell, but the state of the roads means we won’t be able to.”
“When people come here they say it is like Beirut. It’s stress I do not need.”
A Gleeson spokesman said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the resurfacing of the roads and footpaths at Burlington Court has taken longer than we would’ve hoped.
“We understand this has been frustrating for our residents and to accommodate any customer queries, we held a consultation evening which took place on site on September 15.
“Final surfacing of the footpaths has commenced and we are currently planning the urgent resurfacing of the roads, for which we hope to have a confirmed date soon.”