Mansfield Council to get £183k grant to improve disabled toilets at key locations

Changing Places facilities are aimed at people who need extra equipment and space to safely and comfortably use the toilet.

This includes people with learning or physical disabilities, people who have suffered a stroke and older people who need assistance.

Their facilities must meet a required standard, which is more comprehensive than standard accesible toilets, to be registered with the Changing Places campaign.

Mansfield's Berry Hill Park.

It also confirmed the toilets will be installed at the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, inside Mansfield Museum and at the upcoming new visitor facilities in Berry Hill Park.

Now the council is expected to formally accept the Government cash and adjust its budgets in order to deliver the facilities over the coming months.

A delegated decision will be taken on Friday, April 29, when Coun Craig Whitby, deputy mayor and council portfolio holder for corporate and finance, is recommended to accept the £183,200 grant.

And the council adds it will work with the Muscular Dystrophy UK Changing Places officers to design facilities best suited to people who need assistance in public toilets.

A report published ahead of the decision states: “The council is to seek advice from an Access Consultant or accredited representative to support the development of Changing Places toilet design proposals.”

A Changing Places toilet must include facilities like height-adjustable changing benches, a ceiling track hoist, space for two assistants and a privacy screen.

It should also feature wide paper rolls, a large waste bin, a backrest on the toilet seat and a height-adjustable washbasin.

Welcome

News of funding for the facilities has previously been welcomed by leading politicians in the district.

Speaking last month, Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “We want to ensure all visitors to Mansfield have the facilities they need for a safe and welcoming experience.

“Changing Places toilets provide a dignified and hygienic option for people who need and deserve it. I am delighted the three locations will be in Mansfield’s most popular visitor locations.

“More than 11 million people in the UK have life-limiting illnesses, impairment or disability. This is a huge step for the council to provide appropriate solutions for local disabled people and their families.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, also welcomed the announcement.

He said: “It’s positive that Government is working with charities and grass-roots organisations to ensure Changing Places toilets are in areas of the community where they are most needed.

“I’m relieved Government is doing more to ensure our shops, high streets and public places are much more accessible.”