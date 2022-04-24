Hot-tub patios, 100-home development and nail bar among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, April 18, 2022.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Land to rear of 107 Clipstone Road East/land off Langwell Drive, Forest Town: Change of use from domestic garage to dwelling;

136 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: First-floor extension over garage, single-storey rear extension and remodelling;

74 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

84 Stone Bank, Mansfield: Residential outbuilding;

15 Egmanton Road, Meden Vale: Garden fencing to front of property;

Warsop Methodist Church, Portland Street, Warsop: Change of use of methodist church to community facility and new perimiter fencing, polytunnel, covered area, shed and replacement fire doors.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

10 Edale Close, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

8 High Oakham Hill, Mansfield: First-floor extension to front elevation. Conditional permission;

Oak Lodge, Spring Farm, Sookholme Road, Sookholme: Holiday-let unit and relocation of water treatment plant. Conditional permission;

5 Terrace Road, Mansfield: Change of use at first-floor level from staff accommodation to veterinary surgery/preparation area including staff room. Conditional permission;

12 Southpark Avenue, Mansfield: Alteration to roof from hip to gable-style at front elevation. Conditional permission;

156 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Aldi, Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two illuminated hoarding boards. Conditional permission;

Land east of Mansfield Primary Academy, Newgate Lane, Mansfield: Four two-storey dwellings, comprising one block of three two-bedroom terrace houses and one detached three-bedroom house. Conditional permission;

97 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Illuminated and non-illuminated shop signage. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

Tweenways, Derby Road, Kirkby: Two-storey extension with attached single-storey garage and vehicular access;

Brook House, 44 School Road, Underwood: Works to two lime trees;

91 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from retail to restaurant and hot food takeaways and installation of kitchen extraction system;

Land off Fackley Road, Sutton: Development of 124 dwellings, access, attenuation basin and associated landscaping and infrastructure;

19 Saville Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

Co-operative Travel, Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Change of use to nail bar and beauty salon.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

22A Back Lane, Sutton: Hard surfacing of access road and erection of double garage with hard standing for vehicles, fencing to boundaries of site, touring caravan parking and mobile washroom to be ancillary to original approved site, change of use to domestic land. Refused;

6 Grange Cottages, Moor Road, Papplewick: Single-storey, mono pitch lean-to extension. Conditional permission;

2 Tom Wass Road, Sutton: Side extension over existing garage. Conditional permission;

2 Oak View Rise, Harlow Wood: Tree works. Conditional permission;

Lynwood, 276 Fackley Road, Sutton: Balcony to rear. Conditional permission;

14 Grendon Way, Sutton: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

Car Park, Market Place, South Normanton: Totem-style, double-sided digital display screen.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

3 King Street, Pinxton: Garage with sheltered area to the side. Conditional permission;

Land between 4 and 8 Bright Street, South Normanton: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission;

9 Alfreton Road, Pinxton: Residential development of three two-storey houses. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

Center Parcs Sherwood Forest holiday village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Ten patio extensions for hot tubs with plant-room buildings and associated works to existing lodges;

19 Rufford Road, Edwinstowe: Demolition of existing rear conservatory, existing side extension to be retained and extended to the back and across the width of the house, including internal alterations;

Rear of 30 and 32 Rainworth Water Road, Rainworth: One-bedroom bungalow on the rear gardens, with access from Hardwick Avenue;

12A Rufford Road, Edwinstowe: Remove flat roof and replace with pitch roof, glazing front and doors;

136 Church Road, Clipstone: Single-storey front extension and single-storey rear extension;

Scott Dixon Racing training barns, Southwell Racecourse, Station Road, Rolleston: Change of use of land to allow the stationing of three caravans for ancillary accommodation;

6 Ward Road, Clipstone: Single-storey rear extension;

Callieu Family Butchers, The Butchers Shop, West Lane, Edwinstowe: Change of shop signage;

The Dukeries Academy, Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Solar-panel canopies within the school car park for the purposes of electric vehicle charging.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

Mickledale Lane Junction, crossroads of A614 Old Rufford Road, Mickledale Lane And Inkersall Lane: Two roundabout junctions and a new link road connecting new roundabout on the A614 to Mickledale Lane. No objection;

A614/A6097 Warren HIll/Old Rufford Road Roundabout, Old Rufford Road, Farnsfield: Geometric improvements and alterations to the gyratory junction. No objection;

White Post Roundabout, intersection of A614 and Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Highway improvements to roundabout. No objection;

Ollerton Roundabout, intersection of A614, A616, A6075 and Newark Road, Ollerton: Reconfiguration and enlargement of the roundabout with associated landscaping works and improvements to pedestrian crossing facilities. No objection;

Land at The Bungalow, Royal Oak Court, and 20 Church Street, Edwinstowe: Tree works. Approved;

63 Westbrook Drive, Rainworth: Front porch. Approved;

Afton, Tippings Lane, Farnsfield: First-floor extension. Refused;

63 First Avenue, Edwinstowe: Replace conservatory roof with flat roof and extend first floor above and new porch to front elevation. Approved;

5 Benet Drive, Bilsthorpe: One-and-a-half-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, internal alterations, replacement roof tiles and windows, alterations to existing garage. Approved;

The Orchard, Newark Road, Wellow: Rear, single-storey extension. Prior approval not required;

15 Tudor Crescent, Rainworth: Outbuilding. Approved;

72 Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Part single-storey and part two-storey rear house extension. Refused;

5 Eakring Road, Wellow: Single-storey rear extension incorporating outbuilding to form utility. Approved;

1 Fletcher Court Farnsfield: Tree works. Approved;

24 Lansbury Road, Bilsthorpe: Two-storey rear extension. Refused;

The Orchard, Newark Road, Wellow: Single storey extensions to the front and rear, construction of a detached garage/car shed to the rear. Withdrawn;

77 Dale Lane, Blidworth: Rear extension using non-matching materials. Approved.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council:

Nottingham Sun Club, Brackenwood, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works;

65 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fit solar panels to pitched roof, south and east, as well as a south-facing flat roof;

10 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Extensions and remodelling of existing dwelling;

Broadeaves, Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead: Retain land as garden land.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

6 Chaworth Close, Linby: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;