Mansfield railway art project in search for artists to 'breathe life' into station

Mansfield community partners have unveiled a new art project – offering artists an opportunity to change the landscape and ‘breathe life’ into the town’s railway station.

By Phoebe Cox
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 9:30pm

First Art, a charity bringing arts to North Nottinghamshire communities, has partnered up with the Robin Hood Line Community Rail Partnership and Mansfield’s Sutton Road Primary School to deliver a new project which “hopes to breathe new life” into Mansfield railway station.

First Art is now looking for an artist or arts organisation, experienced in delivering public art projects, to design and create the piece.

A First Art spokeswoman said: “This community-based initiative will see a permanent art piece installed in a public underpass and the platform areas at the station to help make them feel safer and more welcomed.

The public underpass and one of the platforms at Mansfield Railway Station, Nottinghamshire.
“In revitalising these areas, we want to be as creative as possible to make them more welcoming and to feel safer, in turn encouraging people to use the areas.

“We are keen to brighten up the underpass through the use of colour and any appropriate visual art medium.

“The selected artwork will then also be replicated on a series of perspex panels that line the two platforms.”

As a key part of this project is working with the community, in particular Sutton Road Primary School, artists must work with Year 5 pupils throughout, delivering a series of workshops at the school to consult and engage with the students.

For details, see firstart.org.uk/mansfield-railway-project

Submissions must be received by no later than noon on Friday, January 20, with the project set to run from February to June, ahead of the unveiling of the artwork on June 9.