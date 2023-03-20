Rachel, who lives in Mansfield, is a transformational coach and wellness therapist who works with clients to resolve both mental and physical health issues. She believes most problems are caused by suppressed trauma and can be resolved by tapping into the subconscious mind and finding the root cause.

The 53-year-old has now been recognised for her work with a double award win.

She has been named transformational coach of the year for Lincolnshire in this year’s Prestige Awards and Central England wellness therapist of the year 2023 in the LuxLife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2023.

Rachel Claire Farnsworth, who has won two awards for her work as a transformational coach and wellness therapist.

Rachel said: “I’m delighted to win both these awards. It feels amazing that my work is being recognised, not just by my clients, but by the wider world.

“Winning the awards feels very validating but it isn’t about me, it is about the people I help.”

Rachel, who runs the business Wellness with Rachel, was inspired to pursue hypnotherapy as a career after trying the techniques she had been learning on her daughter Emily, who had been diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis at just 18 months old.

Desperate to help ease her daughter’s agonising joint pain, she wanted to discover the root cause of the problem, which saw Emily spending her childhood in and out of hospital and taking drugs which made her nauseous and forgetful.

Emily, who was aged 14 at the time and in the middle of a flare-up, revealed that as a toddler she had subconsciously believed she needed to be in pain like other members of her family. Rachel then helped her daughter visualise the pain as a pink helium balloon and watch it float away.

This life-changing session took place in October 2018 and Emily has been symptom-free and able to stop taking her medication ever since.

In March 2020, Rachel made the decision to give up her job to practice her advanced hypnotherapy methods full-time, just days before lockdown hit. However, instead of letting the pandemic ruin her business dreams, she shifted to holding sessions online and now works with people all over the world.

The Prestige Awards, run by Corporate LiveWire, were set up to recognise the important work carried out by small and independent businesses. Each year, its panel of judges select the winners based on their performance in a number of key areas and the winners are published in a special celebratory issue of Prestige magazine and will attend an awards ceremony in May.

LuxLife’s seventh annual Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards aim to celebrate professionals, brands and products which have gone above and beyond to help people feel their most beautiful selves, inside and out.

