Major contract expected to be approved so new Warsop Health Hub can progress

The authority plans to engage with Alliance Leisure Services, a company specialising in leisure centre developments, to deliver the multi-million-pound hub at Carr Lane Park.

The new facility comes as part of the council’s £12.3 million Towns Fund investment, secured from the Government last year, with about £3m of this funding to be allocated to the Warsop facility.

Latest estimates suggest the project is expected to cost about £7.9m – £1.9m more than originally thought – due to rising supply chain, labour and material costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the planned Warsop Health Hub.

The authority will seek £1m-1.5m from Sport England to make up the shortfall, which it will match-fund itself through reserves, with between £2m and £3.5m approved for borrowing dependent on the Sport England agreement.

Once complete, the hub will include a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool, a changing ‘village’, a café, viewing area and reception, a fitness suite, a multi-purpose hall and a multi-use games area.

The council has previously stated the facility is not a direct replacement for the Meden Sports Centre, which closed in 2018 after the council pulled out of its management due to concerns over the condition of the building.

Now the authority plans to approve the framework for a contract with Alliance to bring the hub forward.

This would allow planning application documents to be drawn up for the hub, which is expected to take place in about September or October, with the authority expecting the green light for plans by spring 2023.

The approval of planning consent would then allow the funding agreement to be secured with Sport England before the main contractor for the work is appointed and construction can begin.

The contract with Alliance is expected to be approved following a delegated decision by Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for environment and leisure.