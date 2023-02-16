Leisure cabinet member frustrated at delay to new £9.2m Warsop Health Hub

The authority’s planning committee has deferred the new Warsop Health Hub, on Carr Lane Park, so councillors can visit the site over concerns with parking and access.

The single-storey health hub, if approved, would feature a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool, alongside a multi-use games area and other community facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was initially forecast to cost about £6m, but costs continued to balloon up to £8m.

An artist's impression of the planned new Warsop Health Hub.

New council papers have revealed extra fees fuelled by rising inflation have led to the project increasing by a further £1.2m to £9.2m.

A decision is expected to be made at the March 13 planning committee after the site visit takes place, permitting councillors’ concerns are addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the cabinet member responsible for bringing it forward has aired his frustrations at the delay amid excitement locally for the new facility.

‘This is massive for people of Warsop’

Coun Andy Burgin, cabinet member for environment and leisure, expected the hub to be approved during Monday’s meeting.

The Labour member for Warsop Carrs said: “It’s frustrating, because this is massive for the people of Warsop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve done extensive consultation events at community group meetings and spoken to children at the local school. Not one objection has been raised.

“I’m disappointed for everybody in Warsop but, for those kids when I told them there will be a pool, it will be massive for them.

“In the best-case scenario, the decision is delayed for a month. The worst case scenario is it’s delayed until after the election in May. A massive amount of public money has gone into where we were on Monday.”

The committee’s decision came after Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, raised concerns about parking provision and access improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans propose 51 car parking spaces, seven motorcycle spaces, 14 cycle stands and three covered cycle stands for employees. The county council says this is marginally below parking standards and asked for a “more robust survey” of parking to be conducted.

Coun Phil Shields, Independent member for Warsop’s Netherfield ward, was one of six councillors to vote in favour of a site visit.

He told the meeting: “I know this site well and have no concerns about Warsop’s need for a leisure facility, but I think it’s only right it’s in the proper place and I believe a site visit is needed to make a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want people in Warsop to think I’m against an application for a leisure centre in Warsop, because I’m not.”

The authority originally expected construction on the hub to begin this summer with the aim of opening by September 2024.

Serco Leisure – which runs the Oak Tree, Water Meadows and Rebecca Adlington Centres – was also due to be appointed as its operator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad