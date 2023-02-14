Concerns over ‘political tactics’ as decision on £9.2m Warsop Health Hub delayed

If approved, the single-storey building would be created by the council on part of the Market Warsop land and would boast a 15 metres by 8m swimming pool.

It forms part of the authority’s £12m Towns Fund investment, with £3m from the Government pot allocated for the scheme. The council has confirmed £1.8m will be received from Sport England to fund the facility, while the remainder will be found from reserves and borrowing.

An artist's impression of the planned new hub.

However, opposition councillors requested a site visit, following concerns raised by Nottinghamshire Council, the local highways authority, about parking and access.

The plans propose 51 parking spaces, seven motorcycle spaces, 14 cycle stands and three covered cycle stands for employees. The county council says this is marginally below parking standards. It also asked the district council to outline improvements to the Carr Lane access point, as well as provisions to prevent overspill parking.

At the committee meeting, Coun Phil Shields, Independent member for Warsop’s Netherfield ward, supported calls for a site visit so councillors can discuss these issues in person with officers.

He said: “I’m one of the biggest advocates for a leisure facility in Warsop, but I think it’s only right it’s in the proper place and I believe a site visit is needed to make a decision.”

Coun Martin Wright, Mansfield Independent member for Holly ward, led the calls for the site visit. He said: “It’s very important everybody sees this is a local authority building, and we’re making a decision on behalf of the local authority. We ought to be seen as being transparent and doing our job properly.”

Councillors debated calls for a site visit before it was narrowly passed by six votes to five – leading to ruling Labour councillors accusing opposition members of “delaying tactics” and saying there was no need to defer the major hub.

Counr Andy Wetton, member for Meden, said: “It’s clear we can make a decision. The access down Carr Lane is perfectly adequate.

“I just think it’s a delaying tactic that is unnecessary. We should take a vote on this application on its merit. It’s a pure tactic to delay this issue and it’s a political one.”

A site visit is now expected to take place before the next planning committee meeting on March 13.

The hub comes after Meden Sports Centre closed in 2018 over concerns with its condition and issues with running costs. The then Mansfield Independent-controlled district council pulled out of running it, leading to the county council closing it. The district authority has repeatedly said the new hub is “not its replacement”.