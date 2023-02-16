Rainworth schoolboy, 6, on cleaning mission after noticing 'dirty' street sign

Dylan Cheney took his sponge scourer in hand after growing tired of walking past the grime-covered ‘Rufford Court’ sign in the village.

His mum Emma Cheney said: “Every time we walked past this street sign, my little boy said how dirty it was, so he went and cleaned it.”

The Python Hill Academy pupil armed himself with a dish sponge and scrubbed the sign to his satisfaction yesterday, February 15.

Dylan Cheney, 6, with the gleaming 'Rufford Court' sign. The youngster took it upon himself to clean the sign after noticing it was covered in dirt.

“Please don’t be fooled into thinking he cleans any other time though,” his mum added.

Dylan said he is happy now the sign looks a lot better.

He said: “It made me feel happy because it was kind and helpful and looks a lot better now.”

Every time he walked past the sign with his mum, Dylan remarked on how dirty it was.

The youngster also said he would like to clean more signs and plans to buy his own bucket and sponges for the job.

