Rainworth schoolboy, 6, on cleaning mission after noticing 'dirty' street sign
A determined six-year-old boy took it upon himself to get scrubbing after noticing a filthy street sign in Rainworth.
Dylan Cheney took his sponge scourer in hand after growing tired of walking past the grime-covered ‘Rufford Court’ sign in the village.
His mum Emma Cheney said: “Every time we walked past this street sign, my little boy said how dirty it was, so he went and cleaned it.”
The Python Hill Academy pupil armed himself with a dish sponge and scrubbed the sign to his satisfaction yesterday, February 15.
“Please don’t be fooled into thinking he cleans any other time though,” his mum added.
Dylan said he is happy now the sign looks a lot better.
He said: “It made me feel happy because it was kind and helpful and looks a lot better now.”
The youngster also said he would like to clean more signs and plans to buy his own bucket and sponges for the job.