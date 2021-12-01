Land to be sold as progress steps up on 1,700-home development in Mansfield

A report is due before Nottinghamshire Council’s economic development and asset management committee next week, confirming more progress is being made on the £250 million project.

It confirms plot four on the second phase will be ‘disposed of’ as part of the next stages, with plans to unlock land for the local centre at the heart of the development.

Once complete, the wider development will bring the 1,700 homes as well as business space, a school and a doctor’s surgery to former farmland near Berry Hill.

Work under way on the Lindhurst development.

The scheme broke further ground in the summer when the second phase officially started, with construction beginning on its main road.

The road unlocked the next phase of homes on the land, as well as space for business and retail opportunities on-site.

Councillors will discuss the planned sale of the land during the EDAM meeting on Tuesday, December 7.

The report says: “Phase One is under way with all land disposals already achieved.

“The development saw 416 housing completions by the end of September 2021.

“Making the best possible use of the land will make a critical contribution towards fulfilling the council’s ambitions for the county and for the housing needs of its communities.

“Approval is required for the Lindhurst Group to proceed with the sale of land for [phase two, plot four, and the local centre site disposal].”

Richard Bowden, project representative for the Lindhurst Group, said plans will be put forward for the final 700 properties this year, with work due to begin in 2022.

He expects the overall development to be complete in the 2030s.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, praised the project when the main road was unlocked.

He said: “This is great news for Mansfield as the spine road will unlock space for hundreds of much-needed new homes and community facilities.

“Our district is experiencing an exciting period of opportunity for growth and renewal and the Lindhurst development will further enhance the economic make-up of Mansfield and help the district to thrive.”