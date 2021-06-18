Work starts on new spine road to open up £250m Mansfield development

The one-kilometre road is to be created on the Lindhurst development as work begins on the second major phase of the scheme to deliver 1,700 homes to the south of Berry Hill.

It will run through the heart of the site – linking it to the Adamsway roundabout on the A6117 – and comes as nearly 400 of the first 500 homes have been built as part of phase one of the wide-ranging development.

The second phase is now underway thanks to a £3m grant from the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Pictured are Robert Westerman, managing director of Westerman homes, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, Coun Keith Girling, economic development committee chairman at Nottinghamshire County Council, Coun Ben Bradley MP, Elizabeth Fagan, D2N2 chairman of the board, David Hodson, of Homes England, and Daniel Maher, managing director of the Arc Partnership, at the site of the new Lindhurst development in Mansfield.

Project leaders say the new community will eventually boast new shops, a health centre, care homes, green spaces and a new primary school and nursery and as well as 1,700-plus properties – including 170 affordable homes, built on 480 acres of land part-owned by Nottinghamshire County Council.

It is being delivered by the Lindhurst Group, a partnership between the county council, Westerman Homes and Lindhurst Jersey Ltd.

Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley and key partners – including the town’s mayor Andy Abrahams – gathered at the site to mark the milestone on Wednesday.

“This is a huge milestone as this new road will open up the site to help create a fantastic new place to live, including affordable home options. It will bring thousands of skilled jobs to the area and lucrative contracts for the local supply chain,” said Mr Bradley.

Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley at the Lindhurst Development in Mansfield

“Once completed, this is due to generate a staggering £100m a year for the local economy, all part of our ambitious regeneration plans for Mansfield and the rest of the county, especially as we look to build back from the pandemic.

“Investing in our infrastructure and creating opportunities for future generations is key to boosting Nottinghamshire and the rest of the region’s economy. We want to remain a key player in the levelling up agenda.”

The development will also boast 31,000m2 of commercial space, which will help pump millions of pounds into the economy – while local bus links and green routes will also be created to support as many as 4,000 new jobs.

Coun Bradley MP said: “One positive we can take from the pandemic is that it has highlighted how important our homes and local areas are to us all, so this new community has been designed with this in mind.

"A new school and nursery will be on the doorstep for families, as well as a community park and other green spaces. It will be a real asset and one which the town can be proud of.”

The road work is due to be completed by March 2022 and stretches west from the Adamsway roundabout to several new housing developments.

Phase three, which will open up land for a hotel, roadside facilities and more than 600 new homes, is expected to start next year.

D2N2 LEP chairman Elizabeth Fagan said: “This development will be key to shaping the future of Mansfield. It has the needs of the local community at its core, delivering homes and new jobs to improve the prospects for the whole area.”