Kirkby Leisure Centre car park now open and ready to use

The new car park at Kirkby Leisure Centre’s is now open and ready to use.
By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read

The car park, on Hodgkinson Road, has spaces for 89 cars, including disabled parking and six electric charging points, alongside 10 cycle hoops and lockable cycle storage.

The old Festival Hall was demolished in February, with material from the demolition crushed to form a recycled aggregate which has been used in the construction of the new car park.

The £15.5 million leisure centre has welcomed more than 207,000 visitors through the doors since opening in August 2022.

Council officers and councillors on the site of the new car park.Council officers and councillors on the site of the new car park.
Council officers and councillors on the site of the new car park.
Kirkby Leisure Centre provides leisure and sport facilities for the community, including a new swimming pool.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, said “Kirkby Leisure Centre is now a modern landmark in Kirkby and has been welcomed by residents and users. It is fantastic to see the final phase of the project nearing completion. We know how invaluable the larger accessible car park will be for centre visitors.”

