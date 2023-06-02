The Ashfield Independent-led authority plans to spend the cash at its site on Hodgkinson Road after the damage was found.

The council says it conducts inspections of its car parks and nearby footpaths to “ensure they remain safe” for both the public and council staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent inspection of the Hodgkinson Road site, near the new Kirkby Leisure Centre, found “a number of potholes to the road and car park”.

The Ashfield Council-run Hodgkinson Road Car Park in Kirkby.

Without repairing them, the authority says they could “become a health and safety issue”.

Now a delegated decision – taken outside of a council meeting – has been made to approve a contractor for the works.

Quotes from three specialists had been sought, which returned prices varying from £11,779 to £15,376.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papers say each quote was evaluated based 75 per cent on the cost and 25 per cent on the quality of the work.

Assessments of the quotes mean the authority will spend £11,779 conducting the works.

In the report, approved by Paul Parkinson, council executive director for operations, the authority said: “The council undertakes regular inspections of its car parks and footpaths to ensure they remain safe to use.

“Recent inspections have identified a number of potholes to the road and car park at Hodgkinson Road Car Park, Kirkby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These potholes need repairing before they become a health and safety issue.

“It’s the intention of the council to award the contract to the supplier that scored the highest overall score following the evaluation process.

“Carrying out the repairs will ensure the car park remains safe for members of the public to use.”

The authority said it had alternative options, including not conducting the works or permanently closing the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it said: “[Doing] nothing… will result in the potholes becoming worse over time and increases the potential risk of a claim from members of the public.

“Permanently [closing] the car park… will prevent visitors from parking and result in a loss of income for the council, along with reputational damage associated with closing a busy car park.”