Earlier this year, residents claimed in a public council meeting that numerous people in Somercotes were falling ill due to work on housing developments next to historic landfill sites, including homes close to Nether Farm.

Amber Valley Council planners have recommended the plans are approved at a meeting on September 11.

Part of the site which will become 200 houses and the historic landfill which is often overlooked as a natural hill. (Photo by: Eddie Bisknell/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The development would include 45 rented and 15 shared ownership affordable homes, with properties site ranging from two-bedroom to four-bedroom.

More than 25 objections have been submitted by residents, along with Somercotes Parish Council and Coun John McCabe, local ward member, highlighting contamination on the site, safety on nearby roads, infrastructure pressure and a reduction in privacy for existing homes.

Objections include “the extent and intensity of contaminant status beneath the site and the risk it poses to future occupiers and existing residents is unknown” and “there seems to be a lack of understanding about how this contamination got there and there is little faith the current scientific officer has the skill set to fully understand what investigation needs to be conducted to ensure that, should this development go ahead, the site investigations are overseen by an independent expert and not driven by the landowner’s consultants, who are only there to secure a positive outcome for their client”.

In a report to councillors, council officers recommending approval for the reserved matters application, tying up the final details of the site, wrote: “Concerns with regards to contamination have been addressed as part of the outline planning application permission which includes a number of conditions, which specifically deal with contamination.

“The delivery of housing is a significant social benefit. The new homes will provide for the housing needs of the current population and also make more homes available for future generations.

“Overall, it is considered there would be no adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits associated with the development.”

It was claimed during June’s cabinet meeting that work to install a grout wall on the Stanley Street site, including a period of deep drilling and the pouring of concrete into old mine networks, had displaced harmful substances.

The site owner vehemently denied there was any connection saying after being examined by experts, “we are satisfied it is suitable for residential development”.

The UK Health Security Agency claimed, following an investigation of one case referred to it, that “it is extremely unlikely environmental toxins were the cause of any illness reported”.

However, some residents dubbed the building of homes next to historic landfills “lunacy” and “absolute madness”.

A total of 730 homes have been approved on four sites surrounding Somercotes’ historic landfills LS01, LS41 and LOM, through 180 homes at Stanley Street, 200 homes at Nether Farm, 250 homes on the Amber Valley Rugby Club site and 99 homes off the B600 in Lower Somercotes.