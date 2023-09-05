Mobile school classrooms and heritage sign at former pit among latest planning applications

Watch more videos on Shots!

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, August 21, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

4 Park Avenue, Mansfield: Works to three trees;

Bilsthorpe Village Hall, Cross Street, Bilsthorpe. (Photo by: Google Maps)

20 Rufford Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension;

31 Chilton Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

82 Jenny Becketts Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of existing garage and single-storey extension and erect single-storey rear extensions;

7 Bernard Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension;

20 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of trees;

Land at Kestral Road, Mansfield: Battery energy storage unit;

60 Harrop White Road, Mansfield: Removal of rear outbuilding and conservatory and erection of single-storey rear extension with render to front elevation;

25 Burlington Drive, Mansfield: Six-feet wooden fence with concrete posts;

107 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Change of use from residential to house in multiple occupation;

9 Kenmore Close, Mansfield: Residential annexe for family use;

Woodcroft, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Change of use from commercial business services, a nursery, into dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

5 Coopers Yard/1 Meden Place, Church Street, Warsop: Remove two trees. Conditional permission;

57 Recreation Street, Mansfield: Extension to outbuilding. Conditional permission;

23 Cambria Road, Pleasley: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

Birklands, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Replacement front porch, single-storey rear extension, two side box dormers, render to front and south-side elevations. Conditional permission;

82 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Detached outbuilding. Approved;

21 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey flat-roofed rear extension with associated alterations including render to rear extension and front and side elevations of existing house. Conditional permission;

9 The Woodlands, Mansfield: Remove existing ramp and construct disabled ramp to allow access to dwelling

Unit 2, King’s Mill Way, Mansfield: Change of use from industrial unit to learning base for construction-based skills. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

Tweenways, Derby Road, Kirkby: Detached, four-bedroom dwelling;

Station House, Main Road, Alfreton: Two-storey side extension;

11 Welford Close, Sutton: Detached outbuilding;

Dove Dale Farm, Newbound Lane, Sutton: Demolition of agricultural outbuildings;

37 Chartwell Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

25 Banks Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension, hip to gable extension with rear dormer window and thermal insulation, render. Conditional permission;

87 Outram Street, Sutton: Flat within roof space at second-floor level. Refused;

6 Whilton Close, Sutton: Two-storey side extensions and single-storey rear extension, canopy to front. Conditional permission;

21 Moorland Close, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

150 Eastfield Side, Sutton: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

21 Frederick Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

An Nur, 7 St Michaels View, Selston: Fence. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

The Grange, Cragg Lane, Newton: Removal of conifer and ash tree;

2 Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction: Vehicular access.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

Elms Grange, 1 Castle View, Palterton: Work to sycamore tree. No objection;

162 Station Road, Shirebrook: Replacement of existing shop front. Conditional permission;

16 Town Street, Pinxton: Rear extension. Conditional permission;

15 Langwith Road, Shirebrook: Dropped kerb. Approved;

1 Lansbury Drive, South Normanton: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

94 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Fell ash tree. Conditional permission;

Pleasley Pit Trust, Pit Lane, Pleasley: Freestanding commemorative sign celebrating 150 years of Pleasley Colliery. Conditional permission;

10 Azalea Close, South Normanton: Liquefied petroleum gas HGV fuelling station. Conditional permission;

15 Langwith Drive, Langwith: Conversion from dwelling house into two, one-bedroom flats. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

Silverland Farm, 131 Main Road, Ravenshead: Change of use and conversion from agricultural storage barn to additional tearoom seating area, preparation and storage areas. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

1 The Spinney, Farnsfield: Works to trees;

Bilsthorpe Village Hall, Cross Street, Bilsthorpe: Demolition of village hall;

The White House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Works to tree;

84 Dove Croft, Ollerton: Removal of existing shed and erection of new shed;

31 Dodsley Way, Clipstone: Single-storey rear extension

War Memorial, Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe: Metal handrails to war memorial steps.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

Telecommunications mast O2 4,242, Lockwell Hill Farm, Kirklington Road, Rufford: Upgrade 15-metre-high Swann lightweight lattice tower, replace three antennas, two dishes, GPS module to be installed, three cabinets to be removed, existing rack and cabinet to be refreshed internally. No objection;

Telecommunications mast 9,795, Burma Road, Blidworth: Removal three antennas, install three replacement antennas, two dishes and anciillary development, including GPS module. No objection;

Telecommunications cabinet, Church Hill, Bilsthorpe: Ground cabinet. Withdrawn;

Plot three, next to 'L' lake, off Blidworth Road, Rainworth: Agricultural building. Prior approval not required;

Walesby CE Primary School, New Hill, Walesby; Retain modular classrooms and ancillary access ramps/steps and associated landscape works for further five years. No objection;

10 Powell Court, Farnsfield: Sliding doors, Juliette balcony and two rooflights to the first floor of the rear elevation. Approved;

Fairways Farm, Rufford: Change of use of poultry shed to storage. Approved;