Investigation into 'toxic waste exposure' for residents of street near Sutton

Officials at the highest level are now involved in looking into issues raised by residents on Birchwood Lane, Somercotes, after two residents suffered seizures and stroke-like symptoms which they believe are linked to harmful substances from nearby historic landfills.

Neighbours Hannah Tomlinson and Stuart Puddick, of Birchwood Lane, fell ill within days of each other.

They believe their health concerns are linked to construction workers disrupting the soil, including digging trenches, on the field at the end of their gardens on land known as Nether Farm, where Avant Homes is hoping to build 200 houses.

The view from Hannah Tomlinson's home showing the field which will become 200 houses and the historic landfill which is often overlooked as a natural hill.

Both Mrs Tomlinson and Mr Puddick were aware of the area’s widespread historic use for coal mining, but were not fully aware of toxic waste in the former landfills and the related hazards and investigations carried out as part of various housing planning applications.

The UK Health Security Agency is now looking into the possible “toxic waste exposure” and the Coal Authority, which monitors old coal mine workings, is installing a carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide monitoring system in Mrs Tomlinson’s home.

Avant Homes says it is working in accordance with all relevant regulations and within required parameters relating to its site and the adjacent land.

Mrs Tomlinson, aged 53, who has lived on Birchwood Lane since 1998, started feeling lethargic and fatigued on March 31 and on April 3 her hands started shaking uncontrollably and she struggled to hold objects.

Staff on site.

Later that day, she started to lose the ability to speak, including slurring her words.

Her 52-year-old husband, Steve, a programmer, called their local GP at Somercotes Medical Centre and she was given an urgent appointment, with the GP diagnosing a suspected stroke.

Mrs Tomlinson was referred to King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, and admitted early in the morning on April 4, with health professionals carrying out a range of tests.

She was told doctors were investigating the possibility of a stroke or meningitis, but all tests came back negative.

Investigation work is under way.

Mrs Tomlinson was kept in hospital for nine days and during that stay, on April 8, she heard about the poor health of her neighbour, Mr Puddick.

She spoke to her doctors about the possibility of potential harmful substances from the neighbouring former hazardous waste tip and showed them a number of names of compounds found on the site.

Mr Tomlinson claims doctors flagged two, including chromium VI/hexavalent chromium, as being a potential cause of her stroke-like symptoms and she would be sent for a toxicology test.

Mr Tomlinson said: “We had two dogs die in 2018 from cancer. We have talked to neighbours and a number of them have had cancer as well. When you start putting all of this together, it is just too many coincidences.”

Mrs Tomlinson has also developed psoriasis on her hands, which she suspects may be from harmful substances in soil in her garden, leaching from the toxic materials dumped in the historic landfill.

He said neighbours had been regularly complaining of headaches over the past two years, since the site was churned up for investigation.

He said: “There are too many coincidences since they started working on that land. People know the area is full of mines, but don’t realise what happened after the mines closed.”

Ground investigation reports commissioned by developers have detailed a number of harmful substances and chemicals on the site, with an acceptance from authorities that much of the material dumped into the historic landfills was never registered and went unchecked for decades.

Substances include those which are carcinogenic and can cause serious harm and illness, with planned houses needing to be built with suspended floors and filters preventing harmful gases from entering homes.

Mr Puddick, who has lived on Birchwood Lane since 1999, has also developed psoriasis on his hands.

On April 8, the 46-year-old upholsterer had a seizure and lost control of his speech and motor functions, followed by a less severe seizure on April 13, with doctors listing the incidents as stress-related.

He said: “If it’s affecting people’s health, it can’t be safe.

“If the damage is done, there’s nothing I can do about it, but we need to make people aware. I’d like to see a proper assessment of the site. We need more assurance.”

The Somercotes neighbours say more awareness needs to be raised over the issues and more communication is required between neighbours and elected representatives over the problems.

A UKHSA spokesman said: “The agency has been made aware of a number of residents in Somercotes contacting the council regarding potential exposure to toxic waste bordering their properties. We are approaching partner organisations to gather information.’’

An Avant spokesman said: “We have carried out site investigation works, to inform our planning application, in accordance with all relevant regulations and within required parameters relating to our site and adjacent land.

“At present, permission is still pending. If it is granted, all works will be done in accordance with any planning conditions.”

An Amber Valley Council spokesman said: “The council takes the health of those in its borough very seriously.

“We were only made aware of these cases when a journalist contacted us and no official complaints have been made to the council.

“The development sites between Birchwood Lane and the B600 are outline applications only. Given there are no reserved matters approved for either site, no construction works are permitted at this time.

“The council is aware that on the Stanley Street site, initial ground investigation works are being undertaken, which are required to meet the conditions of the outline permission.