Homes plan for former Mansfield fireplace showroom set for green light

New homes planned on land formerly used as a fireplace showroom in Mansfield are set for approval.
By Andrew Topping
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST

Members of Mansfield Council’s planning committee will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, to discuss the plans for the former Alvey Fireplaces site, on Beardall Street. demolished and replaced with homes.

If approved, the development would include four two-bedroom terrace townhouses, each with an off-street car parking space.

Original plans suggested another two semi-detached bungalows for the site, but these have since been dropped by developer.

The former Alvey Fireplaces on Beardall Street, Mansfield. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)The former Alvey Fireplaces on Beardall Street, Mansfield. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
The former Alvey Fireplaces on Beardall Street, Mansfield. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)
The existing industrial site – which currently consists of three single-storey buildings and a courtyard – would be demolished.

The proposals were lodged to the authority in February by applicant Witham and Baxter alongside planning agent Newbridge Developments.

In papers, the applicants said: “The site is well-located and well-served by regular bus services on Rosemary Street, providing regular access to adjacent settlements. The town centre bus station is also within walking distance.

“Essentially the site is currently light industrial use, not in keeping with the adjacent residential development.

“The area is predominantly residential and the proposed redevelopment has been designed to enhance the character of the area.”

“The proposed scheme looks to demolish the existing structures and to build four two-bedroom houses over two floors.

“The proposed development will maximise the potential of the side. Resultant dwellings will include off-street car parking.

“The homes will add to the mix of accommodation in the district providing accessible ‘starter’ and ‘retirement homes’ that are much-needed.”

A report to committee members by the council planning department recommends approving the plans, as they are in a “sustainable area” and would preserve its “character and appearance”.

This is despite three objections being raised by residents about the potential loss of daylight, privacy and enjoyment of gardens, as well as potential concerns over security, health and wellbeing.

Other issues raised by objectors included issues from demolition, as well as lost value on existing homes if the plans are approved.

However, in recommending approval, council planners said: “The site would involve the redevelopment of previously developed land in a sustainable location within the Mansfield urban area.

“The scheme would also preserve the character and appearance of the area, provide an appropriate living environment for both existing and future residents.

“As such, planning permission is therefore recommended.”

