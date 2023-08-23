Sutton man blinded reveller in one eye by throwing plastic cup in busy club

Nottingham Crown Court was shown CCTV footage of "aggression, tension and friction" between Dylan Gipp and his victim in a Mansfield club, at around 3am, on October 24, 2021.

Blows were thrown inside the club and outside, after closing time, Gipp tried to punch the victim again before fleeing.

When his eye didn't get any better, Gipp's victim went to hospital two days later, and his mum reported the offence to police on October 30.

The court heard he has permanently lost 80 per cent of the vision in his left eye and initially withdrew his support for the prosecution before Gipp was charged in January.

In a statement, his victim said he "didn't really get out of bed for a couple of weeks, lost a stone in weight and couldn't drive."

He had to stop playing football as he kept missing the ball and had to sell his go-kart. He now suffers from depression and sleeplessness and has to wear dark glasses in sunlight.

He has gotten more used to his loss of sight, but pain continues to flare up especially when he is stressed, the court heard.

The court heard Gipp has one previous conviction from 2018 when he received a referral order and a football banning order for throwing a missile at a football match.

Julia King, mitigating, said Gipp “didn’t directly smash the cup into his victim’s face” but threw it from “some distance”.

“What has to be recognised is the seriousness of the injury and I can say nothing about that,” she said.

She said the judge could step back from a custodial sentence on the basis of his age, lack of previous convictions, and his remorse “as evidenced by guilty plea at the first opportunity”.

“This was a young man who made an entirely foolish decision but without the intention to cause such a serious injury,” said Ms King.

Gipp, now aged 22, of Southwood Avenue, Sutton, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm, in March.