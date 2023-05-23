The proposal is to demolish the former Alvey Fireplaces Ltd on Beardall Street, Mansfield, and build four attached houses over two storeys and a pair of semi-detached bungalows.

The design and access statement said: "The site is well located within walking distance of the town centre. It has two gated vehicular access points at the head of the cul-de-sac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The location is well served by regular bus services with the nearest bus stop sited on Rosemary Street, providing regular access to the adjacent settlements. The town centre bus station is also within walking distance.

The new homes would be built at the former Alvey Fireplaces Ltd on Beardall Street, Mansfield

"The site is currently light industrial class use which is not in keeping with the adjacent residential development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The area is predominantly residential and the proposed redevelopment as residential accommodation is has been designed to enhance the character with the area.

"The resultant dwellings will include off street parking for the two bedroom dwellings and meet the current Space Standards required for new dwellings.

"The new homes will add to the mix of accommodation that is available in the district, providing accessible ‘starter’ and ‘retirement’ homes that are much needed in the district and underrepresented in terms of new development.