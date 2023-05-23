News you can trust since 1952
Former fireplace shop in Mansfield could be turned into new homes

A planning application to turn a former fireplace shop in Mansfield into six new homes has been submitted to the council.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read

The proposal is to demolish the former Alvey Fireplaces Ltd on Beardall Street, Mansfield, and build four attached houses over two storeys and a pair of semi-detached bungalows.

The design and access statement said: "The site is well located within walking distance of the town centre. It has two gated vehicular access points at the head of the cul-de-sac.

"The location is well served by regular bus services with the nearest bus stop sited on Rosemary Street, providing regular access to the adjacent settlements. The town centre bus station is also within walking distance.

The new homes would be built at the former Alvey Fireplaces Ltd on Beardall Street, MansfieldThe new homes would be built at the former Alvey Fireplaces Ltd on Beardall Street, Mansfield
"The site is currently light industrial class use which is not in keeping with the adjacent residential development.

"The area is predominantly residential and the proposed redevelopment as residential accommodation is has been designed to enhance the character with the area.

"The resultant dwellings will include off street parking for the two bedroom dwellings and meet the current Space Standards required for new dwellings.

"The new homes will add to the mix of accommodation that is available in the district, providing accessible ‘starter’ and ‘retirement’ homes that are much needed in the district and underrepresented in terms of new development.

“The proposed scheme will efficiently re-use a previously developed site in a sustainable manor, providing much needed accommodation with minimal impact on adjacent residents adding to the vibrancy of the area, providing new high quality and affordable town centre dwellings."

