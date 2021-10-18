Historic former Mansfield nightclub set to be converted into apartments

The former Urban Cherry and Old Eight Bells site, on Church Street, has not served punters since 2018 and remained empty.

But developers put forward plans last year to convert the site into 12 apartments, giving new life to a building rebuilt into its current format almost 100 years ago.

The land itself, Mansfield Council documents state, has been used for alcohol sale since 1765 and was reputed to have once housed historical figure Samuel Brunt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Urban Cherry and Old Eight Bells site, on Church Street, has not served punters since 2018.

Under the conversion plans, developers will retain historic elements of the building, including the prominent Old Eight Bells signage from the rebuild in 1925.

The internal layout of the building will be reconfigured to accommodate the 12 apartments, comprising seven one-bedroom and five two-bedroom flats.

The apartments would be accessed via the current Church Street entrance, previously used by the Urban Cherry nightclub.

Benefit

The plans will go before the council’s planning committee on Monday, October 25, with planning officers viewing the plans as a benefit to the town centre.

Their report to councillors said: “It is considered that the impact on the town centre arising from the loss of any commercial use of the site would not be significant to the overall vitality of the town centre.

“The building itself appears like it could be readily converted into a residential use that would not undermine the character of the street.

“Indeed, the introduction of new tenants would increase footfall into the centre to a small degree.”

It comes as part of the council-led, wider regeneration of the White Hart Street and Church Street area of Mansfield as part of its town centre ‘masterplan’.

The council will seek developer contributions of £13,200 ttowards its Town Centre Urban Greening plans, which are supported by £1 million from the Government’s Towns Fund investment.

The neighbouring former Post Office site, also on Church Street, was recently converted into apartments under similar plans.

The council’s masterplan, currently under public consultation until December, also proposes the redevelopment of neighbouring Dame Flogan Street into homes, repurposing land under the historic viaduct, and turning nearby Toothill Lane Car Park into a town centre open space.