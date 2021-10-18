New visiting policy revealed at Sherwood Forest Hospitals for Mansfield and Ashfield residents

A statement issued by the NHS trust, which runs King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospitals, in-patients will now be able to have one designated visitor daily, between the hours of 1pm and 5pm daily.

Separate arrangements are in place for people hospitalised by Covid, and those on end-of-life care.

The statement, published on the trust’s website, states: “Hospitals are still looking after vulnerable patients and Covid positive patients. With the virus still circulating in our community and in our hospitals, we need to limit footfall in order to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of infection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visiting rules have changed

"Each inpatient is able to have one designated visitor to visit 1pm-5pm each day, unless they are Covid positive.

"We continue to have visiting for patients who are end of life, under 18, require a designated carer, or have significant needs such as mental health and dementia.

"Covid positive patients are supported to have virtual visiting unless they are end-of-life, where we support safe, limited visiting.

“Designated visiting will be managed by individual wards.”

It continues: “Visiting the emergency Department, EAU and SDEC will not change. We are still be asking people to attend alone unless they are under the age of 18 or require a carer.

“We are keeping this under review and will update you once our position on visiting changes.”