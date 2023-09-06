Hairdressing salon and dog groomers among latest planning applications in Mansfield and Ashfield area

Watch more videos on Shots!

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, August 28, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

1 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

Four Seasons Shopping Centre, West Gate, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Chris Etchells/nationalworld.com)

Land north of Goodwood Way and former Abbey Primary School, Abbey Road, Mansfield: Installation of detention basin at land north of Goodwood Way and temporary change of use of land to site a construction compound at former Abbey Primary School;

9 Hammerwater Drive, Warsop: Two-storey side extension.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Grass verge off Westfield Lane, Mansfield: Telecommunications mast and equipment/power cabinets. Refused;

45 Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of residential outbuilding to hairdressing salon. Conditional permission;

26 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

24 Edmonton Road, Clipstone: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission;

109 Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Works to six trees. Conditional permission;

8 Abbey Road, Mansfield: Loft conversion with dormers to front and rear and render to external walls. Conditional permission;

219 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Dropped kerb and new Tarmac to driveway. Conditional permission;

Oak Tree Lane area, Mansfield: CCTV on two existing eight-metre lighting columns and installation of two eight-metre-high lighting/CCTV columns. Conditional permission;

97 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Single-storey garden basement extension. Conditional permission;

193 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

Former Alvey Fireplaces, Beardall Street, Mansfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of four terrace properties with parking. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

55 Common Road, Huthwaite: Steel shed to the front.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

20 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Internal alterations to two shared residential buildings to form six self contained residential units, and extension for offices. Conditional permission;

Kingsway New Cemetery, Kingsway, Kirkby: Memorial monument. Withdrawn;

3 Fairfield Road, Sutton: First-floor extension over existing garage. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

Whaley Moor Farm, Whaley Road, Whaley: Straw shed measuring 12 metres by 24m consisting of fibre-cement cladding roof, steel cladding and precast concrete panel walls and a roller shutter door.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

16 Staley Drive, Glapwell: Extension to the front, rear and side and creation of a second floor in the roofspace, including dormers in each roof slope and erection of a two-storey double garage. Withdrawn;

Brookside, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Reduce crab apple tree to ground level. No objection;

Boucher House, Huthwaite Lane, Old Blackwell: Works to trees. No objection;

15 The Close, Langwith Junction: Single-storey front and rear extensions. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 40 Garden Crescent, South Normanton: Three-bedroom detached bungalow. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council:

Boat and Machinery Store, Quarry Lane, Linby: Timber fence, 2.4-metres high, and gates to form storage compound;

191 Mansfield Road, Papplewick: Single-storey rear, side and front extensions;

Mount Charlotte, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Detached garage.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

Gardener’s Cottage, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Conversion of former outbuildings to living accommodation. Conditional permission;

Oak View Lodge, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: First-floor extension over front entrance porch, Refused;

35 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

Maybole, Wellow Road, Ollerton: Change of use of domestic garage to a dog grooming parlour;

31 Church View, Ollerton: Removal of conservatory and erection of an extension;

School House, Warsop Lane, Rainworth: Demolition of existing caretaker’s house, construction of single-storey office unit, with parking.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

The White House, Main Street, Farnsfield: Works to lime tree. No objection;

Severn Trent Water, Boughton Pumping Station, Brake Lane, Boughton: Two CCTV cameras. Approved;

48 Occupation Lane, Edwinstowe: Demolition of single-storey rear extension and erection of new single-storey rear extension. Approved;