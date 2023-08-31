News you can trust since 1952
Popular coffee company 'Starbucks' set to land in Mansfield shopping centre

Starbucks, the popular coffee company, is the latest big name to land at Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

The news has been welcomed by shoppers.

Karena Pope, commenting on fb.com/fourseasonsshopping, said: “I am so excited.”

Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
Sue Rogers of Mansfield Business Improvement District – said: “Brilliant news, great for the town.”

Claire Vann said: “At last. We have a decent coffee supplier.”

A Mansfield Council spokesman said it was “great” to see another business “investing in the heart” of Mansfield's town centre.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Positive news and positive signs that major businesses are investing in Mansfield.”

For more information about the shopping centre, visit fourseasonsshopping.co.uk

