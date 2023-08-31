Popular coffee company 'Starbucks' set to land in Mansfield shopping centre
The news has been welcomed by shoppers.
Karena Pope, commenting on fb.com/fourseasonsshopping, said: “I am so excited.”
Sue Rogers of Mansfield Business Improvement District – said: “Brilliant news, great for the town.”
Claire Vann said: “At last. We have a decent coffee supplier.”
A Mansfield Council spokesman said it was “great” to see another business “investing in the heart” of Mansfield's town centre.
Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Positive news and positive signs that major businesses are investing in Mansfield.”
For more information about the shopping centre, visit fourseasonsshopping.co.uk