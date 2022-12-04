Latest applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, November 28.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Berry Hill Gardens, Mansfield: Single-storey rear/side extension and rendering of dwelling;

Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell.

141 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Single-storey rear and side extension;

Forest Edge, 19 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Removal of oak tree;

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Tissington Avenue, Church Warsop: Single-storey attached triple garage.

Adjacent Broadlands, 30 High Oakham Hill, Mansfield: Ground-floor and two-storey extension and new entrance to coach house, demolition of existing link to main house to create new dwelling with double garage on driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entrance to Two Oaks Quarry, Coxmoor Road, Sutton.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

38 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent Mansfield Primary Academy, Newgate Lane, Mansfield: Removal of tree and works to tree. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edenmont, 26 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Works to three trees. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grange, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

Warsop Mill, Church Road, Church Warsop: Works to four beech trees and removal of salix tree. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

229 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Work to tree. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bungalow plan rejected

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Franderground Drive, Kirkby: Brick-built granny annexe;

Two Oaks Quarry, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: 3.8 megawatt solar array with temporary site access and construction compound;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street Record, Farmwell Lane, Sutton: 100 kilowatt solar photovoltaic system comprising 267 Canadian solar 375w modules

St Michaels and All Angels’ Church, Church Lane, Underwood: Fell and replace cherry blossom tree;

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Fairfield Road, Sutton: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

47 Hibbert Crescent, Sutton: Change hip roof to gable end and build dormer across rear elevation. Permission not required;

The Vicarage, 107 Mansfield Road, Sutton: Works to six trees. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

1A Edward Street, Kirkby: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, single-storey outbuildings to the rear. Conditional permission;

33 Main Street, Huthwaite: Two-bedroom bungalow. Refused;

Advertisement Hide Ad

45 Ashwood Avenue, Kirkby: Front porch. Conditional permission;

56 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of ground-floor office accommodation to residential flat, retaining existing flat above at first/second floor. Prior approval not required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garages face demolition

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park;

1 Old Hall, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: New underground pipework and a small external box to house pipework to the exterior of the house to facilitate independent water supply, cosmetic improvements to external front elevation, including painting/staining exterior and interior window frames, replacing exterior rainwater/drainage pipes with the same materials and colours, moving telephone wiring and aerials internally, internal updates including a full electrical re-wire of the house and updating sockets, switches and light fittings, enclosing an en suite, improving stair safety, general updates and refurbishment of the existing fixtures and fittings;

Advertisement Hide Ad

31 Woodfield Road, South Normanton: Single-storey rear extension;

2 Alfreton Road, Newton: Two-storey detached dwelling;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to rear of Hollycroft, Long Lane, Shirebrook: Barn conversion into two dwellings.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garage block, Beech Crescent, Glapwell: Demolition of nine pre-fabricated garages. Prior approval not required;

Garage block, Back Lane, Tibshelf: Demolition of six pre-fabricated garages. Prior approval not required;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garage block, Rowan Drive, Shirebrook: Demolition of 13 pre-fabricated garages. Prior approval not required;

Garage block, Hereward Close, Shirebrook: Demolition of 15 pre-fabricated garages. Prior approval not required;

Advertisement Hide Ad

South garage block, Woodfield Road, Pinxton: Demolition of 16 pre-fabricated garages. Prior approval not required;

121 Sough Road, South Normanton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Place, Shirebrook: Memorial statue and associated groundworks to facilitate and enable regeneration of Shirebrook Market Place: Approved.

Driveway wall plan rejected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

29 Kighill Lane, Ravenshead: Upper-floor extension to front part of bungalow;

Advertisement Hide Ad

259 Main Road, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of rear, single-storey extension;

Ridgewood, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Demolition of existing outbuildings, corridor, conservatory and part of dwelling, construct rear, single-storey extension, front, double-storey entrance extension and detached garage and alterations to the existing roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Abbeynook, 6 Haggnook Wood, Ravenshead: Fell pine tree. Approved;

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 Church Lane, Linby: Raise driveway wall and remove conifer hedge. Refused.

Detached homes bid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

5 Church Side, Farnsfield: Fell rowan tree;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radley, Far Back Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey side and rear extension, new front porch, external render and outbuilding to rear;

27 Woodhead Close, Edwinstowe: Change of use from residential to a children’s home for a solo placement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilltop Stables, Ricket Lane, Blidworth: Replacement stables building

Land at former TP Ulyett Landscaping, The Nursery, Main Street, Blidworth: Four detached properties with detached single garages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Kentmere, Quaker Lane, Farnsfield: Work to birch tree. No objection;

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 Pine Avenue, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

26 Powell Court, Farnsfield: Single-storey side and rear extensions. Approved;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rufford Mill, Rufford Lane, Rufford: Internal works to create a changing room. Approved;