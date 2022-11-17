It is understood that a hotel in the town centre is now operating under Government regime in order to house as many migrants as possible.

While some supportive residents have praised the importance of providing a roof over the heads of some of the most vulnerable people in society, others have taken issue with the hotel’s decision.

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Chad that many people had been inconvenienced by the move.

A number of asylum seekers have been welcomed into Mansfield.

They said: “They turfed all the residents out who were living in the hotel, and told them they had two hours to get out on Sunday.

“There were about four permanent residents, one who lived there for over a year, and loads of bookings were also cancelled last minute. A children’s Christmas party was cancelled.

“It is just not the right place for it. A lot of people rely on the hotel.”

Meanwhile, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson was more forthright, calling the owners of the Mansfield hotel in question ‘greedy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anderson also took to his Facebook page to ‘name and shame’ the hotel in protest at the Refugee Council’s request for Commons speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, to stop Conservative MPs naming hotels which will house people seeking asylum because of concerns it could lead to attacks by extremists.

He said: “Like many of you, I am sick and tired of seeing our hospitality abused and people who are simply economic migrants cheating our system via small boats and dodgy human rights legislation.

“I will not be silenced and will name and shame these greedy hotel owners.”

His comments attracted plenty of support from Facebook followers but also criticism from Chad readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One, Teri Flello, contacted your Chad to say: “Why oh why is he allowed to recklessly name the locations? How does he get away with this abhorrent behaviour?”

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley also spoke on the subject in the House of Commons yesterday and said the hotel was already being used to alleviate homelessness in the area but had now been given over to housing migrants – something he had not been informed of until afterwards – and said the situation was ‘untenable’.

He said that on Monday (November 14) as a result of the Home Office decision to use this hotel to now house migrants, several people had had to present themselves as homeless to the local authority.

He went on to say that the situation “is untenable, and that the Government must surely know that this is wrong”. He asked the immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, to investigate this as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, other residents have supported the hotel’s decision to house and protect vulnerable people from overseas.

One commented: “They’ve got to go somewhere. It makes sense to use hotels if they are willing to take them in – good on them.”

Elsewhere, asylum seekers have also been housed at hotels in Nottingham city centre and Long Eaton.