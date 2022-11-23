Mansfield children’s care home must cease operations after refusal of planning permission

Members of Mansfield Council’s planning committee refused retrospective permission for the home, on Hollingwell Drive, at their latest meeting.

The application came after council officers found Greenline Healthcare Group had converted the four-bedroom property into a care facility without legal permission.

The meeting was held at Mansfield Council's Mansfield Civic Centre headquarters.

However, concerns from residents about noise already emanating from the home were voiced during consultations.

Some residents said “disturbing” sounds could be heard coming from the building and were preventing their own children from playing outside.

Others criticised the applicant for converting the home without seeking consent first and urged council planners to refuse the application.

Now, following a long debate, committee members agreed and refused the plans.

It came after residents told councillors about some of the impacts the home has already had on their “relatively-quite family area”.

Sherryl Adamson, a spokeswoman for the residents, has lived on the estate for nearly 20 years.

She said: “During the summer months, screams and shouting coming from the property are best described as disturbing.

“Many residents feel the same and even restrict children from playing in gardens because the noise is disturbing.

“We are not confident the assurances of the applicant, nor the planning conditions suggested by planners, will be sufficient to allow us to return to a peaceful neighbourhood setting we enjoyed previously.”

Mercy Okorie, for the applicant, said: “We were not aware planning permission was required to use the building as a children’s home.

“However, we wish to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.

“This is a safe and secure family environment for children to help them recover from trauma or function with disabilities.

“Two staff members are on duty at all times and the manager visits the home as and when required.”

But some members of the committee raised concerns and agreed with the issues raised by neighbouring homes.