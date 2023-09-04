Flats plans for Mansfield dance studio and Kirkby snooker hall among latest planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, August 14, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

First and second floor, 28A Leeming Street, Mansfield: Change of use from offices to residential house in multiple occupation;

Intake Farm Primary School & Nursery, Armstrong Road, Mansfield. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

225 Big Barn Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

Newgate Lodge Care Home, Newgate Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey extension to the south elevation and minor extension to existing northern gable, reconfiguration and improvement works to existing care home to creat additional 24 bedrooms, including landscaping works, staff and visitor car parking and ambulance drop-off area;

172 Egmanton Road, Meden Vale: Detached annexe to rear;

1A Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Change of use from hair dressing salon to hot-food takeaway;

The former Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, Chapel Street, Kirkby. (Photo by: Google Maps)

Former dance studio, Clerkson Street, Mansfield: Change of use from dance studio to seven flats, including construction of internal mezzanine floor and alterations to the roof to install conservation rooflights;

24 Appleton Street, Warsop: Detached two-storey dwelling including new access drive to serve host and new dwelling plus associated off-street parking.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

10 Cornwall Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension and insertion of first-floor obscure glazed window, alterations to openings. Conditional permission;

24 Chaucer Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Works to two trees. Conditional permission;

12 Brick Kiln Lane, Mansfield: Garage to rear. Conditional permission;

West Nottinghamshire College, Chesterfield Road campus, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Education building and demolition of existing school of arts building and ancillary outbuildings, relocation of school of art portico entrance, remedial works/alterations to Ashfield House, resurfacing to existing car parking and provision of additional car parking, cycle storage and landscaping. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

102 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Four semi-detached houses;

29 Westdale Road, Jacksdale: Rear extension and detatched garage;

240 Diamond Avenue, Kirkby: Log cabin to rear;

14 Dane Grove, Annesley: Tree works;

3A Pleasley Road, Sutton: Detached garage.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

Heathfield, Silverhill Lane, Sutton: Eight dwellings. Conditional permission;

Hillcrest, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Four-bedroom dwelling. Conditional permission;

Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, 21A Chapel Street, Kirkby: Change of use and conversion of former snooker hall to form three one-bedroom flats, with associated works including off-street parking. Conditional permission;

57 Common Road, Huthwaite: Raised patio area. Withdrawn;

20 Acacia Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

10 Beacon Drive, Kirkby: Pigeon loft. Conditional permission;

8 Church Street, Kirkby: Change of use from shop to hot food take-away, external staircase to first floor, external flue and single-storey rear extension. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

Land north-east of electricity substation, Fordbridge Lane, South Normanton: Back-up electricity generation facility;

15-17 Brookhill Road, Pinxton: Demolition of old foundry building;

16 Staley Drive, Glapwell: Extension to the front, rear and side and creation of a second floor in the roofspace, including dormers in each roof slope and erection of a two-storey double garage;

51 Pear Tree Drive, Shirebrook: Change of metal fence to 1.9m high wooden fence panels and gate with concrete base panel and post.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

3 Rockley Cottages, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Retention of garages and outbuildings. Refused.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

The Retreat, Linby Lane, Linby: Trim back over hanging branches at rear boundary. Approved;

Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead Abbey, Station Avenue, Newstead: Increase, refurbish and reconfigure the existing toilet area at Newstead Abbey. Conditional permission;

Abbeyfields Farm, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: Convert existing stable barn and adjoining agricultural outhouse to a new single dwelling. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

2 Church Street, Edwinstowe: Replacement shop front signage;

White Post Farm garden buildings and greenhouses, Mansfield Road, Farnsfield: Continue existing use of land for the storage of garden products and buildings;

Annexe, 16 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Change of use of annexe to use as separate dwelling, erection of fence;

Land at Farnsfield Road, Bilsthorpe: Residential development up to 10 first homes;

The Granary, Barons Court, Retford Road, Boughton: Convert existing garage to office and add single-storey side extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

Telecommunications cabinet, The Crescent, Bilsthorpe: Ground cabinet. No objection;

Telecommunications cabinet, Mickledale Lane, Bilsthorpe: Ground cabinet. No objection;

Telecommunications cabinet, Oldbridge Way, Bilsthorpe: Ground cabinet. No objection;

Telecommunications cabinet, The Spinney, Farnsfield: Ground cabinet. No objection;

16 Chaffinch Close, Clipstone: Change of use from dwelling house to single house of not more than three children where care is provided. Approved;