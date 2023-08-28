Asbestos removal and unsafe roof repairs approved in £1.2m plan for Mansfield school

Intake Farm Primary School & Nursery, on Armstrong Road, is already due to be repaired under £1.2 million plans from Nottinghamshire Council.

Now Mansfield Council has granted consent so the vital improvements can take place.

The county council said last month these works would involve strengthening and replacing the school’s roof and replacing suspended ceilings.

Intake Farm Primary School & Nursery, Armstrong Road, Mansfield. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Lights would also be upgraded to new LED bulbs, wall tiles replaced and asbestos removed from several parts of the school.

Papers lodged as part of the planning application confirmed numerous different types of high-scoring asbestos-containing materials were found during an assessment .

Experts have recommended this is all either removed or inspected, with all of the asbestos “easily” accessible for contractors.

Materials include asbestos textiles, paper and insulating boards in various parts of the school, including the entrance lobby, toilets, dining room, staff room, office, library and several classrooms.

The existing plasterboard ceilings have also been found in a “poor condition” due to the age of the building and need to be replaced, while parts of the school’s roof have previously been condemned.

The papers were approved by district council planners after being submitted by county council contractor Arc Partnership.

Arc said: “The scope of works includes reinforcing roof structural members, the removal and replacement of existing ceiling panels [and] roof lining, and the replacement and repair of external wall vertical clay tiles.

“The works required are because of unsafe roof structure, the presence of asbestos-containing materials, aged and unsuitable roof lining, and general wear and tear to the building elements.”

“Investigative works revealed existing ceiling boards were supported by random timber hangers nailed to the roof joists.

“In locations inspected, it was noted the fixing comprised of one nail holding the ceiling support hanger onto the roof joist. This was deemed extremely dangerous, especially with the water intrusion into the roof space that can corrode the nail and lead to a catastrophic collapse of the whole ceiling.”