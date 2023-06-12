Flats plan for Mansfield dance academy among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications

Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, June 5, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

193 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Works to two trees;

The former Stage Door Academy Of Dance And Theatre, on Clerkston Street, Mansfield town centre.

The Quadrangle, Mansfield: Tree works;

23 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension with removal of existing garage;

Forest Glade, 64 Lime Grove, Forest Town: Detached garage;

7 Pennine Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Tree works;

The former Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, Chapel Street, Kirkby.

Carr Lane Park, Carr Lane, Warsop: Lighting columns and CCTV column;

90 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Front extension with shutter and shutter to front entrance door;

Former Stage Door Academy of Dance and Theatre, Clerkson Street, Mansfield: Change of use from former dance studio to eight flats, including construction of internal mezzanine floor and alterations to the roof to install conservation roof lights.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

The old Lloyds Bank branch on Station Street, Kirkby, which closed in February 2022.

20 Rutland Street, Mansfield: Retention of small care home for one child. Conditional permission;

16 Northfield Drive, Mansfield: Change of use from gym/garden room to part-beauty treatment room. Conditional permission;

66 Pump Hollow Lane, Forest Town: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear and side porch extension, with new roof tiles to existing property. Conditional permission;

10 Alport Place, Mansfield: Removal of four trees. Conditional permission;

8 Heath Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey building to front for use as hairdressing salon. Refused;

The Coppice, High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Works to three trees. Conditional permission;

227 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Demolition of existing garage, erection of new garage, bicycle store and link corridor, single-storey garden room to rear. Conditional permission;

217 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Convert dwelling into two, self-contained flats. Conditional permission;

22 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Detached double garage to front. Conditional permission;

83 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey rear and front extensions, new front dormer roof and off-street parking. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

109 Alfreton Road, Underwood: Single-storey extension;

Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, 21A Chapel Street, Kirkby: Change of use and conversion of former snooker hall to form three one-bedroom flats, with associated works including off-street parking;

The Privets, Buttery Lane, Sutton: Fell sycamore tree;

The Old Granary, Newbound Lane, Sutton: Single storey extension and minor alterations;

Lloyds Bank, 37 Station Street, Kirkby: Provision of new external food extract system serving new restaurant and takeaway;

Mayfield House, 12 Pinxton Lane, Kirkby: Change of use of existing industrial building and land at Mayfield House to a catalytic convertor processing, storage and recycling facility and erection of new container-based building at rear of site for storage purposes;

11 The Hawthorns, Kirkby: Detached garage;

8 Kingsholm Road, Kirkby: Conversion of carport to garage;

Mercia Power Response, Sidings Road, Kirkby: Battery energy storage unit at constructed back-up electricity generation facility;

6 Calladine Grove, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

38 Bourne Avenue, Kirkby: Demolition of one residential property and construction of three residential properties;

98 Southwell Lane, Kirkby: Vehicular access;

1-5 Unwin Road, Sutton: Dwelling and associated parking;

Unit C Gateway 28, Oddicroft Lane, Sutton: Three temporary classrooms;

38 Kenilworth Avenue, Sutton: Rear, single-storey extension;

123 Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: Works to trees.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

89 Leamington Drive, Sutton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

12 Adams Park Way, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension: Permission not required.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Pinxton Sewage Treatment Works, Alexander Terrace, Pinxton: Installation of two motor control centre kiosks;

Land north of 11 and 13 Coronation Avenue, New Houghton: Two three-bedroom dwellings with required parking;

Land to the north of Stockley Brook, east side of Rylah Hill, Palterton: Change of use from agricultural to equestrian, erection of stable block and the formation of a menage;

21 Gray Fallow, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Extend and enclose lean-to porch to front.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

27 Broadlands, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Extend fencing to incorporate the grassed area to be used as a garden. Conditional permission;

The Granary, Water Lane, Stony Houghton: Single-storey rear sunroom: Refused;

2 Pear Tree Drive, Shirebrook: Conservatory and alterations to rear elevation. Conditional permission;

Land and building on south side of Shirebrook Fire and Police Station, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Burger unit. Approved;

65 The Hill, Glapwell: Five dwellings. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Newstead Abbey Park, Newstead Abbey, Station Avenue, Newstead: Increase, refurbish and reconfigure the existing toilet area at Newstead Abbey;

9 Sandfield Avenue, Ravenshead: Remove existing conservatory. construct single-storey rear extension forming sun lounge;

146 Nottingham Road Ravenshead: Tree works.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

49 Winster Avenue, Ravenshead: Front dormer and loft conversion. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Limes, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Tree works;

Land at Devonshire Drive, Ollerton: Light pole;

Severn Trent Water, Boughton Pumping Station, Brake Lane, Boughton: Core drill six holes at low level to the south elevation. cast concrete pad around cable ground penetrations, fit timber surround on a best match basis to existing around core drilled holes and concrete pad;

61 Forest Road, Clipstone: Single-storey rear extension and raised patio;

4 Abbey Road, Edwinstowe: Demolish existing car port and conservatory, single-storey side and rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

1 The Spinney, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension. Withdrawn;

26 Crompton Road, Bilsthorpe: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Bridge Cottage, Rufford Lane, Wellow: Loft conversion with two dormer windows and balcony. Refused;

Stokeley, Cross Lane, Blidworth: Demolish single-storey element on southern elevation of the dwelling, extension and replacement roof of single-storey element on the western elevation of the dwelling and install solar panels. Refused;

