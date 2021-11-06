Campaigners demand bank bosses explain Kirkby branch closure in person

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of the Station Street branch on February 7 – as part of 48 branch closures around the country.

However, both Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, and Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, who described it as a ‘bank robbery’ and said it was Kirkby’s ‘last bank standing’, have condemned the closures and met Lloyds bosses.

Mr Anderson launched a petition against the closure, attracting more than 1,500 signatures, which he presented to Lloyds this week.

Lloyds has announced plans to shut its branch on Station Street, Kirkby, in February 2022.

However, afterwards he said: “It was a typical meeting where a large corporation has already made its mind up and, in my opinion, without much care or consideration for its loyal customers.”

“I advised Lloyds the decision to close the bank is not only short-sighted, but also a bitter pill to swallow for my residents many of whom have been loyal to this bank for years.

“I have requested their presence at a public meeting here in Kirkby, where people can attend, ask questions, and let them know their feelings regarding the decision.

"I hope Lloyds follow through and attend, so Lloyds can tell the people of Kirkby to their faces why they have chosen to close the branch.”

Lee Anderson, Ashfield MP, left, and Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader.

And Coun Zadrozny, who met Lloyds officials within days of the closure being announced last month, said: “It’s clear Lloyds has already made its mind up.

“They said the branch’s 211 regular customers can still use their services at the post office. This is not, however, strictly true. Yes, customers can deposit and withdraw money there, but they are unable to discuss their mortgage, switch savings accounts or make complaints. Post Office staff are not banking experts.”

Lloyds has been approached for comment.

However, Vim Maru, Lloyds retail director, said previously: “We have seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years and this decline is continuing.

“We need to ensure the size of our branch network reflects the number of customers wanting to use them.”