Fire cuts not ruled out despite uplift in funding for Nottinghamshire service

The service has outlined plans which could see West Bridgford Fire Station have no crew on duty at all at night, and both London Road and Stockhill stations losing one fire engine each, to save money.

Some Rushcliffe residents and councillors said these cuts were a “tragedy waiting to happen” as response times would rise by around 43 seconds at a station already significantly above the service’s eight-minute target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Council members have backed plans for the return of whole-time cover at Ashfield Fire Station.

A public consultation on the proposed cuts closes today (December 23).

On December 19, the 2023/24 Local Government Settlement was announced, which included an increase in funding for the fire service in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures show, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority will have an increase in Core Spending Power of up to £2.62 million, a roughly 5.7 per cent increase.

The Home Office also says NFRS held £10.7m in reserves as of March 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Candida Brudenell said, while the funding was some “well-needed positive news for the service”, a long-term strategy is needed to “make the level of savings needed in the coming years”.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin previously said the proposed cuts were the “least worst” option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service is looking at a £6m deficit over the next six years and the first plans, intending to save £2m, have been out to public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, said he has been working with councillors and parliamentary colleagues in Nottinghamshire to lobby for an increase in funding.

He said: “I am pleased our work has paid off and thank fire minister Chris Philp for engaging with us and supporting us with this increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Labour-led Fire Authority had proposed some unhelpful changes and while it is clear they need to accelerate their efficiencies programme to save money like other authorities have done, our services should not suffer in the meantime.

“This additional funding will help protect our frontline services."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The budget and outcome of the consultation will be discussed in February’s full fire authority meeting.