Ashfield Fire Station has been collecting a range of new, unopened toys, gift sets and selection boxes from generous members of the public and local businesses throughout December.

And crew members have now handed over the gifts to the children’s and care of the elderly wards at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield Fire Station delivered gifts to King's Mill Hospital.

A spokesman said: “Crew members from Ashfield Fire Station made another donation from all the gifts donated to us at the fire station.