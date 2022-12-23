Firefighters deliver Christmas surprise to patients at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital
Firefighters in Kirkby spread festive cheer this week by delivering gifts to poorly children and elderly people in hospital.
Ashfield Fire Station has been collecting a range of new, unopened toys, gift sets and selection boxes from generous members of the public and local businesses throughout December.
And crew members have now handed over the gifts to the children’s and care of the elderly wards at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital in time for Christmas.
A spokesman said: “Crew members from Ashfield Fire Station made another donation from all the gifts donated to us at the fire station.
“We visited King’s Mill Hospital, along with Asda Sutton, and made a donation to the children’s ward and the elderly ward.”