The station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, lost its full-time crew in 2018, following a service review – despite huge protests and warnings ‘lives will be lost’.

The station had been open 24 hours a day, with 26 full-time firefighters.

However, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority controversially cut this to 12 full-time firefighters working during the day, from 8am-6pm, alongside an on-call team overnight, in 2018, as part of a drive to save £1 million.

Coun Jason Zadrozny announced the Fire Authority review in April 2022 that has led to this decision.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader and the only member of the authority to vote against the changes, said at the time: “We’ve been told mixed crewing could increase reponse time in Ashfield by five minutes – well, those five minutes could cost lives. This consultation was an absolute sham and the changes being proposed are horrific. The residents I represent are being put in danger.”

But the authority defended the decision, with then-Chief Fire Officer John Buckley, who has since retired, saying: “The alternative could have been redundancies or station closures.”

In his report, Futures 2025: Efficiency Strategy Update, to the next authority meeting, Mr Parkin proposes: "Removal of the second appliance from London Road fire station; Removal of the second appliance from Stockhill fire station; Conversion of West Bridgford from one wholetime appliance to one day shift crewing appliance; and Conversion of Ashfield from one day shift crewing and one on-call appliance to one wholetime and one on-call appliance.”

Councillors Jason Zadrozny, Samantha Deakin and Matt Relf with the Valentine’s Day cards at the protest in February 2018.

The move, which is set to be ratified by the authority on Friday, has been welcomed by Coun Zadrozny.

He said: “The fact Ashfield Fire Station is to open full-time again is a massive victory for the thousands of residents who signed the petitions.

“In 2018, I made a solemn promise to the people of Ashfield that I would do everything I could to bring back a full-time fire station.

“I have called for a return to a full-time station at every single meeting for the last four years. I never gave up.