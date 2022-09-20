Delight as Ashfield fire station set to return to full time opening
Ashfield Fire Station is set to reopen full-time after fire service bosses reviewed its cover.
The station, on Sutton Road, Kirkby, lost its full-time crew in 2018, following a service review – despite huge protests and warnings ‘lives will be lost’.
The station had been open 24 hours a day, with 26 full-time firefighters.
However, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority controversially cut this to 12 full-time firefighters working during the day, from 8am-6pm, alongside an on-call team overnight, in 2018, as part of a drive to save £1 million.
Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader and the only member of the authority to vote against the changes, said at the time: “We’ve been told mixed crewing could increase reponse time in Ashfield by five minutes – well, those five minutes could cost lives. This consultation was an absolute sham and the changes being proposed are horrific. The residents I represent are being put in danger.”
But the authority defended the decision, with then-Chief Fire Officer John Buckley, who has since retired, saying: “The alternative could have been redundancies or station closures.”
However, following a new service review, Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin is recommended returning to whole-time operation at Ashfield.
In his report, Futures 2025: Efficiency Strategy Update, to the next authority meeting, Mr Parkin proposes: "Removal of the second appliance from London Road fire station; Removal of the second appliance from Stockhill fire station; Conversion of West Bridgford from one wholetime appliance to one day shift crewing appliance; and Conversion of Ashfield from one day shift crewing and one on-call appliance to one wholetime and one on-call appliance.”
The move, which is set to be ratified by the authority on Friday, has been welcomed by Coun Zadrozny.
He said: “The fact Ashfield Fire Station is to open full-time again is a massive victory for the thousands of residents who signed the petitions.
“In 2018, I made a solemn promise to the people of Ashfield that I would do everything I could to bring back a full-time fire station.
“I have called for a return to a full-time station at every single meeting for the last four years. I never gave up.
“Make no mistake, this decision will save lives. This is a momentous day for Ashfield and I couldn’t be prouder.”