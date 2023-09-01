News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Eastwood and Kimberley council outlines plans to tackle damp and mould following Awaab Ishak death

A council has outlined how it is tackling damp and mould in its housing following the death of a young boy from a breathing condition caused by the poor state of his Rochdale flat.
By Anna Whittaker
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 following concern over extensive mould at his social housing home in Rochdale, sparking a Government drive to overhaul guidance on housing standards.

Councils were asked by Housing Secretary Michael Gove and the social housing regulator to review how they respond to damp and mould problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, Broxtowe Council approved its damp and mould action plan.

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020. His father. Faisal Abdullah had previously made complaints about the amount of thick black mould in the kitchen and bathroom of their home in Rochdale and requested re-housing. (Photo by: Family handout)Two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020. His father. Faisal Abdullah had previously made complaints about the amount of thick black mould in the kitchen and bathroom of their home in Rochdale and requested re-housing. (Photo by: Family handout)
Two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020. His father. Faisal Abdullah had previously made complaints about the amount of thick black mould in the kitchen and bathroom of their home in Rochdale and requested re-housing. (Photo by: Family handout)
Most Popular

As part the plan, it has contacted all tenants who have reported damp and mould in the last five years to see if the issue has been resolved. People who raised concerns have been added to an inspection list.

The council has also contacted tenants who live in properties not visited within the last year, to ask if they are experiencing any damp and mould issues.

A ‘damp and mould remediation project’ is also being carried out at properties on Princes Street and Wellington Street in Eastwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Latest council documents show there are 23 properties where work has not yet been completed.

It has also reviewed procedures for dealing with damp and mould reports as well as the equipment it uses to test for damp.

Read More
‘Humpty Dumpty’ mum turns life around

The authority said it has implemented better ways of record keeping.

As part of its work in the private sector, the council has sent a survey to private tenants who can inform the authority of any issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors, housing inspectors and private sector housing officers have also been trained on the issue of damp and mould.

A document including 26 recommendations for landlords has also been published including a “adopt a zero tolerance approach to damp and mould”.

Council documents state: “In light of the tragic case of Awaab Ishak and in response to requests from the Secretary of State and the Regulator of Social Housing, the council is completing a review of our response to the issue of damp and mould within properties, both council-owned and in the private sector

“Progress toward the approved action plan involves work by housing repairs, capital works and private sector housing. Since the approval of the plan, the teams have worked together to address this issue.”

Related topics:RochdaleKimberleyMichael GovePeople