Eastwood and Kimberley council outlines plans to tackle damp and mould following Awaab Ishak death

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 following concern over extensive mould at his social housing home in Rochdale, sparking a Government drive to overhaul guidance on housing standards.

Councils were asked by Housing Secretary Michael Gove and the social housing regulator to review how they respond to damp and mould problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In reply, Broxtowe Council approved its damp and mould action plan.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two-year-old Awaab Ishak who died in December 2020. His father. Faisal Abdullah had previously made complaints about the amount of thick black mould in the kitchen and bathroom of their home in Rochdale and requested re-housing. (Photo by: Family handout)

As part the plan, it has contacted all tenants who have reported damp and mould in the last five years to see if the issue has been resolved. People who raised concerns have been added to an inspection list.

The council has also contacted tenants who live in properties not visited within the last year, to ask if they are experiencing any damp and mould issues.

A ‘damp and mould remediation project’ is also being carried out at properties on Princes Street and Wellington Street in Eastwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest council documents show there are 23 properties where work has not yet been completed.

It has also reviewed procedures for dealing with damp and mould reports as well as the equipment it uses to test for damp.

The authority said it has implemented better ways of record keeping.

As part of its work in the private sector, the council has sent a survey to private tenants who can inform the authority of any issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors, housing inspectors and private sector housing officers have also been trained on the issue of damp and mould.

A document including 26 recommendations for landlords has also been published including a “adopt a zero tolerance approach to damp and mould”.

Council documents state: “In light of the tragic case of Awaab Ishak and in response to requests from the Secretary of State and the Regulator of Social Housing, the council is completing a review of our response to the issue of damp and mould within properties, both council-owned and in the private sector