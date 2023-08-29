News you can trust since 1952
‘Humpty Dumpty’ mum turns life around

A mum who lost more than four stones in weight is eager to share her story and help inspire others.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST

Proud mother and grandmother Bev Lynam felt her life spiralling downward after breaking her back four years ago.

“I became a very overweight couch potato,” she said. "I hated myself, I felt like Humpty Dumpty in all of my clothes and was very down-hearted with not being able to do much.

"Plus I was drinking far too much alcohol and I needed to change my bad habits."

Bev Lynam before and after her incredible weight loss.Bev Lynam before and after her incredible weight loss.
Bev Lynam before and after her incredible weight loss.
Bev, of Langley Mill, decided some drastic changes needed to be made and decided to seek the help of her local Slimming World group in February last year.

She said: "I couldn't believe my eyes when I realised there was group at Langley Mill United Cricket Club, which has been my second home for the past six years.

“The leader Gemma was there to greet me when I walked through the door for my first time and made me feel so welcome from the offset, I've never looked back.”

Since joining the group, Bev has managed to turn her life around and turn her bad habits into good new ones.

She has lost more than 4st and is now a lot more active, enjoying regular aqua aerobics and swimming several times a week.

“Yes I've put on weight due to holidays, but afterwards with all the group's support and encouragement I've always managed to get back on track again,” she said.

“I look forward to our weekly group chats and I've made many new friends. It's an amazing, friendly, fun and supportive class.

“I feel so much better in myself and it's nice to be able to be fully active around my grandkids as well.”

Bev praised Slimming World's food optimising plan and recipe ideas for helping to keep her full and healthy at the same time.

She said: "My favourite meal is chilli con carne, or jacket potato with cheese, beans and salad."

Slimming World groups are held regularly at a number of locations across the Eastwood and Kimberley area.

The Langley Mill United Cricket Club group meets on Tuesdays at 4pm or 5.30pm. For more information or to find your nearest group, visit slimmingworld.co.uk

