The health impacts of poor-quality social housing have been in the spotlight after a coroner ruled that two year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to mould in his flat, which was maintained by a housing association in Rochdale.

The Housing Ombudsman investigates complaints made about social housing providers, such as housing associations, local authorities and housing co-operatives.

A freedom of information request to the ombudsman by RADAR revealed there were six complaints made about leaks, damp or mould in housing operated by Broxtowe Borough Council in the three years to March 2022.

After investigation, the local authority was found to be in the wrong in two of these complaints.

The outcome of three of these complaints was unknown at the time of the request, meaning that the ombudsman may still be investigating them.

The figures cover social housing provided by the council, but do not include complaints logged against housing associations and other organisations operating in the area.

A Broxtowe Borough Council spokesperson said: “The council has a zero tolerance approach to dealing with the issue of damp and mould.

“We have a robust procedure to deal with this matter.

“Last year, the council reviewed the contents of the Housing Ombudsman report, ‘Spotlight on Damp and Mould, it’s not Lifestyle’ to ensure that our approach meets their expectations.

“To support this work the council has purchased protometers, calcium carbide testing and hygrowmeter salt analysis equipment.

“Our senior maintenance officers are fully trained to complete tests and understand the findings. Where damp is evident, or cases are more complex, the council works with a specialist external contractor.

“Where appropriate, we provide advice to tenants on how they can help prevent mould in their home.

“However, in light of the tragic case of Awaab Ishak, the council is reviewing all stages of our current process and our response to all cases that have previously been reported to us.

