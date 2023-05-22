East Midlands leaders nearly ‘ready to go’ with £1.14bn devolution deal

And they say they are working on a timeline involving the region’s first elected mayor being voted in by May 2024.

It follows Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove visiting the region to discuss devolution plans with council leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Gove, left, with Coun Ben Bradley, centre, and Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, during his visit to the town.

Ministers and leaders hope it will “level up” the region and redress historic imbalances in per-head spending compared with neighbouring parts of the country.

Funding is already coming to the region as a result of the deal, with an £80m ‘Investment Zone’ confirmed in the spring budget to boost inward spending and offer tax incentives to attract businesses to the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now Mr Gove has visited the region to discuss how he can support the four councils as they prepare for the devolution deal to come into effect.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said he is pleased with the progress being made and the “commitment from the Government” to ensuring the plans are delivered on time.

He said: “We’re now in a place where we’re literally building this combined authority.

“I’ve asked the Government to come and help us with these last steps and hurdles and Mr Gove came here to help us do that. It shows the commitment from the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But now we want to move to a place where we’re starting to talk not just about the structures but the investment we’re getting to bring in jobs and improve our infrastructure.”

If there is no delay to the legislation, an election for the mayoral role is currently scheduled to take place in May 2024.

Coun Bradley says he is confident leaders will be “ready to go” through work they are currently doing on the combined authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the timeframe everybody is working to,” he said. “Unless the bill is massively delayed for some reason, then it will be next year.

“Doing our work and building it now, rather than waiting for the legislation, means we’ll be ready to go.”

Mr Gove said there are “huge opportunities” for the region.

He said: “It’s clear everyone involved is keen to drive this forward so we can grow the region’s economy and create better opportunities for local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government is committed to delivering for the East Midlands, working with council and private sector partners, to bring in investment, jobs and infrastructure to level up communities across the region.”

Leaders are currently creating a combined council – made up of representatives from the city and county councils as well as business leaders – which will be in charge of the powers and funding.