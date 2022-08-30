Mixed reaction to Nottinghamshire devolution plans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powers and budgets would be devolved from central government to the new authority, which will be led by a directly-elected mayor – with an investment fund of more than £1 billion over the next 30 years designed ‘to help boost employment, families, and schools in the area’.

Adam Hill, Mansfield Council chief executive, said the deal will support and accelerate regeneration and growth plans across the district.

Adam Hill, Mansfield Council chief executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This historic deal is not just a step, but a giant leap in the right direction for Mansfield.

“It will enabling a local voice at the table, whilst protecting local democracy, and allow Mansfield to punch its weight as a major player in the East Midlands. We will be able to continue building on our strong local partnerships, as well as develop partnerships on a regional and national basis, with the support of our anchor institutions, to effect radical change for the benefit of our communities.

“I truly believe this deal will encourage and attract investment to support regeneration and growth in industry, manufacturing, green economy and digital technologies – district wide. It will transform the perceptions of the town – reinforcing a new sense of purpose, economic and cultural viability.

“The list of how Mansfield will benefit from this deal is endless. We will look to the deal to support the decarbonisation of our existing housing stock, as well as grow the portfolio too. Local training and skills opportunities will be aligned to future employment needs. We will be able to support local businesses and enterprises – as well as help to retain our local talent in the town. We will be able to influence how the strategic transport links will be further enhanced to and from Mansfield across the region.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the opposition Independent Alliance at Nottinghamshire Council and Ashfield Council leader

“All in all, Mansfield will be a huge benefactor from this deal, and we are looking forward to the coming months and years ahead where we can work with our partners to deliver the benefits of this deal for our residents.”

However, Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the opposition Independent Alliance at Nottinghamshire Council and Ashfield Council leader, said the scheme, unveiled in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, ‘smacked of fiddling while Rome burns’

He said: “There’s no doubt something needs to change.

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive.

“Nottinghamshire continues to see huge underinvestment over the years compared with other parts of the country, but the jury is out over whether this will bring in an extra penny – it will just change who spends it.

“We already have county and city councils in place who can spend any new money. Residents are quite rightly asking why we need a new, expensive level of bureaucracy?

“We’ve asked residents their opinion about whether we need a new mayor of such a massive geographical area. Their reply is always one of disinterest. They just want the county council to actually to their job and fix the pot-hole or dodgy pavement outside their house. They also want the Conservatives at County Hall to stop wasting their Council Tax on things like the cycle lane on High Pavement, Sutton, or to ensure their local school is properly run.

“This all smacks to me of fiddling while Rome burns. It is only because of the work of the Independent Alliance at County Hall that a new mayor will not see a massive rise in Council Tax – for now.

“Residents living in a cost of living crisis will be asking if a new mayor will solve their problems? This seems to me to be the wrong priority at the wrong time. If it brings in extra investment then fine – I’m not convinced, however.”

East Midlands Chamber, which represents businesses across the region, said the deal was a ‘huge opportunity’ to create a more business-friendly environment.

Scott Knowles, chamber chief executive, said: “Our region is home to a range of fantastic businesses, from large industrial powerhouses to innovative university spin-outs, and everything in between.

“What they now need is the political apparatus that removes obstacles to decision-making, enhances our ability to attract investment and ultimately creates a more business-friendly environment.

“The announcement of a devolution deal for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire provides a huge opportunity in this respect.

“It will help these counties to take strides forward in productivity and innovation, enabling firms to drive the economic growth that creates jobs and wealth locally.

“For too long, our region has lagged behind when it comes to being backed by central Government, with our recent analysis in partnership with East Midlands councils highlighting how the region ranked either bottom or near the bottom for spending on transport, health, education, social protection and economic affairs.

“It’s reassuring to know many of these themes are covered by the East Midlands Mayoral County Combined Authority and businesses will be represented within its governance structure.

“Following today’s announcement, it’s essential Government remains open to additional proposals for innovative structures that enable Leicester and Leicestershire to also optimise investment from the centre for local deployment.