Devolution negotiations in East Midlands unlikely to be delayed by Government resignations

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, says negotiations are still ongoing despite ‘placeholder ministers’ being in place in the Levelling Up Department until a new Government is formed.

It follows five ministers from the department resigning last week in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership, including Neil O’Brien, the minister responsible for devolution negotiations.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was also sacked by Mr Johnson, after telling his long-time ally to resign.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP

Leaders in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire had been in discussions with the department over a deal to bring more powers and funding to the region.

There are also negotiations about creating a mayoral combined authority, made up of representatives from the city and county councils, as well as a new mayor to govern the region.

Concerns have been raised from opposition leaders that the Government ‘crisis’ could lead to a delay in the process, with council leaders expecting to conclude negotiations with Whitehall in the autumn.

However, Coun Bradley says he does not expect the process to be impacted by issues in Government and confirmed some negotiations have ‘accelerated’ in recent weeks.

He said: “I don’t think there will be a delay, there’s a question of exactly what future legislation looks like because the new Prime Minister might have a view.

“But, certainly in the short-term, we’ve got placeholder ministers in there, our negotiation standpoint has actually accelerated and we’ve got more meetings scheduled with officials now.

“I’m confident that, over the summer and when it comes to our deal, by the time we’ve got a new Prime Minister and Government, we will be a couple of weeks from actually finishing it.

“So our deal itself is fine and everybody wants to crack on with levelling up.”

His comments come after Coun Kate Foale, leader of the Labour Group at County Hall, questioned whether devolution will form part of a future government’s agenda following a Westminster ‘meltdown’.

She told a council cabinet meeting: “I’m concerned the news from Westminster will have an impact on the timeline and could have serious consequences on this county.

“Given the meltdown in Westminster, I’m concerned whether devolution will even remain part of a future Government’s agenda.”

However, Coun Bruce Laughton, deputy council leader, said leaders in the region will continue pressing to ensure devolution is front and centre in Whitehall’s plans.

He said: “Levelling up is important to us, it’s one of the major positives we’ve had since taking control of this council.

“The opportunity for us to do more for our residents is something we’ve never had before.

“We will be doing everything in our power to ensure, whoever takes over as Prime Minister, continues to have levelling up at the top of their agenda.”