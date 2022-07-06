Mansfield MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Pressure has been growing on the Prime Minister after a series of high-profile resignations.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both resigned within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening, followed by a spate of ministers today, saying they had lost confidence in Mr Johnson.

Fellow Conservative Coun Bradley said tonight: “I've obviously wanted to wait, and to listen, and to come to the right conclusion, but I'm afraid – though it pains me as I have always supported him – this can't continue.

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, left, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Government can't just grind to a halt like this. It is not feasible to continue after 32 resignations in 24 hours.”

Mr Anderson said he shared the news ‘with a heavy heart’, saying his position had changed after controversy relating to Tamworth MP Chris Pincher.

Mr Pincher resigned from his post as Deputy Chief Whip last week after he was accused of groping two men in a private members’ club.

Yesterday, it was confirmed Mr Johnson was previously told about an investigation into Mr Pincher’s inappropriate behaviour in 2019.

This followed repeated initial statements from Number 10 that Mr Johnson was unaware of specific allegations against his former deputy chief whip when he appointed him.

Mr Johnson has since apologised.

Mr Anderson wrote: “I have remained loyal to the Prime Minister since being elected in 2019.

“However my position has changed over the past few days since the incident which led to the Deputy Chief Whip losing the party whip.

“It has come to light the PM was made aware of a complaint in the past in relation to Mr Pincher’s inappropriate behaviour but then went on to promote Mr Pincher to Deputy Chief Whip, which is a position of immense power within Government and a role that should look after the interests of Government and the welfare of MPs.

“It is obvious this was not a good appointment and to make matters worse Number 10 did not act quick enough in removing the whip after Mr Pincher resigned.

“There was then a denial that the PM had been informed of Mr Pincher’s previous behaviour, but after a former senior civil servant challenged this claim, No 10 then stated the PM had forgotten he had be told.

“I cannot look myself in the mirror and accept this.

"It is my belief our PM has got all the big decisions right and guided us through the most difficult time in my lifetime and I have always backed him. That said integrity should always come first and sadly this has not been the case over the past few days.

“I do not hold a position I can resign from, so the only thing I can do is make my feelings known to my constituents and party members.

“I have a job to do and I must do it with a clear conscience.