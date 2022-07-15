Mansfield boozer committed 88th offence by shouting and swearing in the street

Police were called to Queen Street, on May 24, at 4pm, when Michael Linford and three other people were pushing and shoving each other, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Alexis Mercer, prosecuting, said the officers gave him numerous opportunities to walk away but he continued misbehaving.

The court heard he has 49 previous convictions for 87 offences, and was last in trouble for being drunk and disorderly, in May 2021.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Linford, aged 36, of Queen Street, Mansfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he has a ‘long history of alcohol and drug abuse’ and, although he has recently done a detox, he is still struggling.

She said: “His problems have been long standing.

“His difficulties increased after the death of his twin brother.”