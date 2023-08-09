The bungalows have been vacated and will make way for a new development which will include an independent living scheme with 20 self-contained flats, together with a mix of 23 houses and bungalows, with a further two properties being built at a nearby disused parking area on Pendean Close.

The site has attracted anti-social behaviour and the council wants to demolish the bungalows, at a cost of £86,736.

The current ILS tenants will continue to live in the building until the new one is constructed, after which the building will be demolished to make way for the remaining bungalows and housing.

An aerial view of Woburn Close in Blackwell. (Photo by: Bolsover Council)

Coun Sandra Peake, council cabinet member for housing, said starting demolition work was a priority if they are to meet the March 2024 start date.

She said: “We promised the tenants and residents of the area we would redevelop the site and we intend on keeping our promises. The removal of the bungalows will allow a clear site for us to redevelop into modern, energy-efficient social housing more suited to meet the needs of the community.

“I would like to reassure local residents we will do everything we can to ensure we reduce disruption and thank them for their understanding.”

The scheme is part of the authority’s £36 million Bolsover Homes project which is aimed at building new council houses for affordable rents across Bolsover district.