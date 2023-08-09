News you can trust since 1952
Sutton woman's shock after Yucca Filamentosa grows for first time in 15 years and is now more than seven feet tall

A Sutton woman was shocked after her Yucca Filamentosa started to grow for the first time in 15 years and it is now more than seven feet tall.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:33 BST

Joan Bavis, 81, has lived at her home on Primrose Court, Sutton, for 15 and a half years.

She said: “We’ve never had a glimmer of a stork coming up in the middle and all of a sudden it’s shot up during this summer and my neighbour looked it up on the internet and she thinks it is a Yucca Filamentosa.

Joan Bavis, seen with her Yucca filamentosa plant, which has blossomed for the first time in 15 years, and is now nearly 8ft tall.Joan Bavis, seen with her Yucca filamentosa plant, which has blossomed for the first time in 15 years, and is now nearly 8ft tall.
Joan Bavis, seen with her Yucca filamentosa plant, which has blossomed for the first time in 15 years, and is now nearly 8ft tall.
"There’s only the one stem and with ordinary Yucca’s you get several stems and they don’t grow that tall but this one is at least over seven foot.

"I used to like doing my garden but I’m full of osteoarthritis now in my knees and hip so I’ve had to employ a gardener.

"I don’t know the reason why it has grown all of a sudden, I think it is just that kind of plant.”

