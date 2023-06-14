Yeoman Park Academy, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, is included in the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

Under the plans, which were unanimously supported by councillors, the flat-roofed 1960s and 1970s’ buildings will be demolished and replaced with a new purpose-built facility.

The project is one of a series of Nottinghamshire schools included in the Department for Education scheme, which also featuresother sites in Mansfield, including The Garibaldi School in Forest Town and All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Yeoman Park Academy is set to be rebuilt.

Once complete, the rebuilt school will cater for 138 pupils aged three-18 with a “range of abilities”.

The new buildings will be located on part of the existing playing fields connecting with the nearby The Manor Academy secondary school.

Its aim is to support pupils with autism, profound and multiple learning difficulties and severe learning difficulties.

Areas of the school will be separated by category of age and ability, planning papers reveal.

The plans hope to provide “model learning spaces [to] enable the school to deliver an excellent and appropriate educational experience in an environment where students can flourish and reach their full potential”.

Now, member of Mansfield Council’s planning committee have supported the rebuild.

Papers published before their meeting said the rebuilt school will will feature a part-single, part-two-storey flat-roofed building with space for primary, secondary and sixth-form levels.

It has been designed to offer a shared assembly hall, dining hall and library, with main teaching areas located off and above this central area.

Each teaching cluster will have its own external area, while there will also be a shared games area and a new grass sports field, which will be open to the public outside of school hours.

Papers add the new school will use the existing vehicular access off Park Hill Road, with new parking, turning and drop-off areas planned, including 53 staff spaces, five visitor spaces, nine minibus drop-off spaces, four accessible bays, four minibus parking spaces, 10 covered cycle spaces and four motorcycle spaces.

As a result of the development, the school will support 28 more pupils than its current capacity, while staffing numbers will increase by 12.

The DfE is funding the rebuild for the equivalent of 120 pupils, with Nottinghamshire Council offering a “significant contribution” for the remaining 18.

Speaking in the planning meeting, Coun Craig Whitby, who represents Manor ward, said: “I fully support this.

“It’s in my ward and I know it well. The increase in car parking spaces is welcome because that should reduce some of the cars parking on pavements on Park Hall Road.

“Overall, it’s very positive for the area – it’s a state-of-the-art school for people with special educational needs and I support it.”

Coun Jack Stephenso, who represents Market Warsop, said: “I want to highlight the increase in the number of students able to attend the school.

“For me, it seems like this is another big benefit in the reconstruction of this building.”

Speaking when the rebuild was first announced, Courtney Hoop, school principal, said: “As part of this new development, we will be able to offer an enhanced teaching and learning environment.