Demolition and rebuild of Mansfield special needs school could get planning permission

Yeoman Park Academy, on Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, has been included in the Government’s school rebuilding programme.

Under the plans, the flat-roofed 1960s and 1970s’ buildings will be demolished and replaced with a new purpose-built facility.

The project is one of a series of Nottinghamshire schools included in the Department for Education scheme, including other sites in Mansfield, including The Garibaldi School in Forest Town and All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Yeoman Park Academy is set to be rebuilt.

Once complete, the rebuilt Yeoman Park would cater for 138 pupils aged three-18 with a “range of abilities”.

The new school buildings would be located on part of the existing playing fields connecting with the nearby The Manor Academy secondary school.

Its aim is to support pupils with autism, profound and multiple learning difficulties and severe learning difficulties.

Areas of the school would be separated by category of age and ability, planning papers reveal.

The plans hope to provide “model learning spaces [to] enable the school to deliver an excellent and appropriate educational experience in an environment where students can flourish and reach their full potential”.

Now Mansfield Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the proposals, with councillors recommended to approve the rebuild.

Papers say the rebuilt school – featuring a roughly horseshoe-shaped part-single, part-two-storey flat-roofed building – would have space for primary, secondary and sixth-form levels.

It has been designed to offer a shared assembly hall, dining hall and library, with main teaching areas located off and above this central area.

Each teaching cluster would have its own external area, while there would also be a shared games area and a new grass sports field.

Papers add the new school would use the existing vehicular access off Park Hill Road, with new parking, turning and drop-off areas planned, including 53 staff parking spaces, five visitor spaces, nine minibus drop-off spaces, four accessible bays, four minibus parking spaces, 10 covered cycle spaces and four motorcycle spaces.

As a result of the development, the school will support 28 more pupils than previously, while staffing numbers would increase by 12.

The DfE is funding the rebuild for the equivalent of 120 pupils, with Nottinghamshire Council offering a “significant contribution” for the remaining 18.

Mansfield Council’s planning committee will discuss the plans on June 12.

In papers, the council’s planning department said: “It is considered this is a positive development that would bring about significant improvements to Yeoman Park Academy and its surrounding environment.”

Speaking when the rebuild was first announced, Courtney Hoop, school principal, added: “Our core focus is always on ensuring our children and young people are given every opportunity to demonstrate what they can do and to reach their full potential – regardless of any physical disabilities or barriers to learning that they face.

