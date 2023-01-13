News you can trust since 1952
Caravan pitches, children’s care home and outdoor canopy among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications

Children’s care home and caravan pitches are among the latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield

By Jon Ball
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, January 9

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

15 Perlethorpe Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension;

Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell.
54 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield: Demolition of garage and erection of two-storey rear extension with flat floor and parapet, including earth works to facilitate a lowered ground-floor level for the extension;

46 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Change of use from residential dwelling to children’s residential care home for maximum of four children;

78 Cotswold Grove, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

South Normanton's Zion Methodist Church.

153 Sutton Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

57 Sylvester Street, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension, earth works to rear to enable raised rear extension with balcony, open porch to front elevation and extended dropped kerb. Conditional permission;

Mansfield Town Football Club, Quarry Lane, Mansfield: Canopy. Conditional permission;

21 Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Partial change of use from offices to domestic dwelling, repainting of windows and replacement of broken glass in first-floor windows. Conditional permission;

Woodland to north-east of Woodview Gardens, Clipstone Drive, Forest Town: Works to tree. Conditional permission.

Caravans plan rejected

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

The Gables, Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby: Three-bedroom bundalow;

11 Forest Close, Selston: Detached double garage with pitched roof in rear of garden

102 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Rebuild of storage unit historically used as agriculture to ofice and storage, rebuild of two existing office and storage units into one purpose-built office and storage unit;

21 Omberley Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey side extension plus internal alterations.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Spring Cottage, Whiteborough Farm, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Stables and shelter. Refused;

Woodend Inn, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Change of use from paddock to residential for static caravans and associated parking of touring and domestic vehicles for use by one family group, plus utility blocks. Refused;

193 Stoneyford Road, Sutton: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of two detached bungalows. Conditional permission;

92 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Widen vehicular access. Conditional permission.

Green light for vehicle charging points

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Hillside, Newboundmill Lane, Pleasley: Demolition of existing dwelling and proposed new dwelling and detached double garage;

43 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Single-storey side extension, first-floor side extension and alterations;

Main Road, Langwith: Works to trees;

Devonshire Cottage, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Seven-feet-high fence to front and side.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

6-8 King Edward Street, Shirebrook: Shop front repairs. Approved;

231 Station Road, Shirebrook: Shop front repairs. Approved;

Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Two rapid electric vehicle charging stations within the car park. Conditional permission;

Lea Croft, Little Lane. Shirebrook: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

The Granary, Water Lane, Stony Houghton: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

Zion Methodist Church, Market Street, South Normanton: Illuminated fascia sign to side. Conditional permission.

Portable building bid

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Units 2-18, Newstead Industrial Park, Hazelford Way, Newstead: Portable building;

214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Alterations to ground levels;

3 Hall Mews, Hall Lane, Papplewick: Convert existing garage/store into granny annexe;

28 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Two-storey front porch extension, single-storey south-side extension and first-floor front dormer extension;

127 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Detached double garage;

2 Haslemere Gardens, Ravenshead: Extension and alterations to existing dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

14 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Garage extension. Conditional permission;

114 Main Road, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear and two-storey side extensions. Conditional permission.

Extension refused

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

5 Darricott Close, Rainworth: Replacement porch to the front elevation;

Briarcroft, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, raising of the eaves and ridge and erection of detached garage;

18 Thoresby Avenue, Edwinstowe: Side extension over attached garage with new dormers to front and rear elevations, demolition of conservatory, single-storey rear extension to rear elevation;

31 Newark Road, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Kingstand Farm, Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: General purpose storage building. Prior approval not required.

102 Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey front extension. Refused.

