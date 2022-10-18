Ryan Beach and Tom Goetz, who run Stickers And That, have acquired the former Methodist Church, on Church Street, at auction for £285,000.

The pair began the business back in 2017 in a back bedroom in Alfreton, printing stickers for tradespeople.

The company has grown year on year, expanding its offering to multiple industries and adding new products such as business cards, workwear, mats, banners, and more.

South Normanton's Zion Methodist Church.

It now employs six people, has an annual turnover of about £500,000 and has a number of digital presses, UV printers, solvent printers, and other devices.

The company also provides what it says is a ‘unique’ offer of a free professional design service with every order.

Ryan and Tom moved the business first to Clay Cross, and then to Chesterfield, where it is currently based.

Ryan (left) and Tom have taken their business from a back bedroom to a huge success.

Ryan said: “The church is a great opportunity to bring the business back to the area we grew up in and is a fantastic space to meet our growth.

“We are the successful bidder on the property. I’d like to think the local community will be happy that we do not plan to demolish the building and turn it into houses.

“We plan to re-purpose the impressive building for our business premises, which will hopefully allow us to expand further and create new job opportunities in the area whilst also continuing to support local businesses and events.”

It is hoped the former church will be opened for the new business by the start of next year.

It was revealed in September last year how the Zion Methodist Church would be shutting its doors by the end of 2021, and people were invited to one last service and for a nostalgic look around the place.

The church had been a prominent feature in the town for about 140 years and had latterly served as a temporary venue for the South Normanton Community Church during COVID lockdowns.