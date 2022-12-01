The bar, named after club legend Sandy Pate, is located in the Ian Greaves Stand at the One Call Stadium, but currently, anyone wanting to enjoy a drink outside will get wet when it rains.

Now, the club has applied to Mansfield Council for permission to erect a simple 15 metres by 5m canopy over the outdoor seating area.

On the application, director Steve Hymas, on behalf of the club, says the club is applying for “provision of a simple canopy to provide cover when it’s raining”.

Club legend Sandy Pate pulling a pint in the bar named after him when it was re-opened following refurbishment

At the time, the club said it was given a rustic makeover and a dose of ‘character’.