Mansfield Town FC wants to put a roof up outside Sandy's Bar

Mansfield Town Football Club has applied for planning permission to give customers at Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen at the One Call Stadium a bit of shelter from the elements.

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 2:58pm

The bar, named after club legend Sandy Pate, is located in the Ian Greaves Stand at the One Call Stadium, but currently, anyone wanting to enjoy a drink outside will get wet when it rains.

Now, the club has applied to Mansfield Council for permission to erect a simple 15 metres by 5m canopy over the outdoor seating area.

On the application, director Steve Hymas, on behalf of the club, says the club is applying for “provision of a simple canopy to provide cover when it’s raining”.

Club legend Sandy Pate pulling a pint in the bar named after him when it was re-opened following refurbishment

The new-look sports bar was refurbished and rebranded as Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen back in 2019.

At the time, the club said it was given a rustic makeover and a dose of ‘character’.

It is named after Scottish defender Pate who made 479 appearances for the Stags from 1967-78.

Sandy's Bar and Kitchen