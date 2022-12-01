Mansfield Town FC wants to put a roof up outside Sandy's Bar
Mansfield Town Football Club has applied for planning permission to give customers at Sandy’s Bar and Kitchen at the One Call Stadium a bit of shelter from the elements.
The bar, named after club legend Sandy Pate, is located in the Ian Greaves Stand at the One Call Stadium, but currently, anyone wanting to enjoy a drink outside will get wet when it rains.
Now, the club has applied to Mansfield Council for permission to erect a simple 15 metres by 5m canopy over the outdoor seating area.
On the application, director Steve Hymas, on behalf of the club, says the club is applying for “provision of a simple canopy to provide cover when it’s raining”.
At the time, the club said it was given a rustic makeover and a dose of ‘character’.
It is named after Scottish defender Pate who made 479 appearances for the Stags from 1967-78.